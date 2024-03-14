Head Of Transmission Purchasing
2024-03-14
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you ready to take on a new challenge and lead a team to the next level?
Our team at Group Trucks Purchasing is seeking a new Transmission Components Purchasing Manager. This is a unique opportunity to lead a talented team of buyers and drive strategic global purchasing activities. Join us and make a difference in shaping the world we want to live in.
This is how you could make an impact
Even though we operate in a business-to-business environment it is the people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when working as a leader for the team. The team consists of nine buyers located in France and Sweden. In addition to the relationship with the team it is also essential to be able to build and maintain trustful and healthy supplier relationships. Through that we believe that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long term relationships with our supply chain partners.
You will be part of the Vendor, Axle and Transmission team, having different nationalities, gender, ages reporting to the VP of "VAT". You will also actively contribute to the development of the department. Beside driving the operational topics of the European team, you will be responsible of the global network and lead the strategic global purchasing activities within your area.
We are a great team that loves to work as business leaders in Purchasing. We have fun together every day. Do you want to be part of and contribute to that atmosphere?
Who are you? Are we the perfect match?
As Head of a purchasing team you will have responsibility for the strategic leadership of your commodity globally and operational responsibility for Europe.
You will actively contribute to your team members' development, both professionally and personally.
What we absolutely need you to do
• Act as a trusted leader and coach our organization
• With an ownership mentality build an effective team with common objectives, strong morale and high team spirit
• Be proactive and handle ambuigities- we move too fast to be reactive
• Influence the continuous improvement and our learning culture
• Speak up, influence and drive transformation to create positive change
• Collaborate with internal stakeholder and other group functions to drive business results
We believe that you have an academic degree in engineering, business or similar. We hope you have experience of manager roles where you have demonstrated your leadership capability and a willingness to learn new things.
The ticket to ride
• Inspiring leadership that embrace diversity and build effective teams
• Be able to deal with the issues that arise when navigating in unknown terrain.
• Communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say.
• Understanding that humans are pattern-seeking and meaning-making creatures.
• Purchasing experience from an international business environment with global suppliers
• Business acumen and strategic thinking
Curious, and have some questions? Reach us!
Let's shape the world we want to live in. Join us and make a difference!
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us!
Jérôme HALAJDA, VP Vendor Axle and Transmissions, GTP Jerome.halajda@volvo.com
Last application date 2024-03-31
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide. Ersättning
