Head of Total Rewards & Workforce Planning
Stillfront Group AB (publ) / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stillfront Group AB (publ) i Stockholm
Stillfront is a global gaming company. We develop a wide range of digital games that attract millions of players each month. From well-established franchises like Supremacy, BIG, and Jawaker to niche games, we span multiple genres, including strategy, simulation, RPG, action, and casual and mash-up games.
We believe gaming can be a force for good, and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. To achieve this, we focus on developing games that are all about having a rewarding hobby, a great social experience, or a strategic challenge.
Stillfront was founded in 2010, and since then, we've grown rapidly. Our professionals thrive in an organization that embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship, and we're proud to connect and empower game teams around the world.
Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. We're proud that our company shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.
YOUR MISSION
This is a strategic leadership role that puts you in charge of the rewards philosophy for a complex, decentralized, and international group: designing the frameworks, owning the programs, and advising Group Executive Management (GEM) and the HR Business Partner community. Payroll and equity execution sits with outsourced partners. Your job is to set the direction, own the quality, and keep our people decisions grounded in data and market insight.
You will build and own the rewards and workforce planning function for Stillfront. In practice, that means:
Job architecture: Design and implement a job framework for the whole group: levels, families, career paths. What you build becomes the backbone of how we hire, pay, develop, and promote across our organization.
Salary benchmarking: Establish a benchmarking capability. Select the right data sources and tools, run regular benchmarking cycles, and give the business clear, evidence based guidance on where we are competitive and where we are not.
Incentive programs: Own the design, communication, and execution of our group incentive programs: GIP, ESPP, and LTIP. These programs are live and growing, and they need a strategic owner who understands both the mechanics and the employee experience.
Equity and payroll: Own the vendor relationships for equity administration and payroll outsourcing. You will not run these yourself, but you are accountable for what comes out of them: Quality, accuracy, and employee trust are the measures.
EU Pay Transparency Directive: Lead the group's compliance plan. With nearly 500 people in Germany and significant headcount across other EU jurisdictions, this is an immediate priority with real legal and reputational stakes. You will need to understand the Directive in depth and turn it into action across the group.
Workforce planning: Partner with the HRBP team and with Finance to build a workforce planning capability, linking headcount needs to business strategy and giving leadership integrated answers about the total cost and composition of the workforce.
Strategic advisory: Be a trusted advisor to GEM and to the HRBPs on all rewards, compensation, and workforce matters. We will expect you to have a view, to challenge where it matters, and to translate complexity into clear recommendations.
YOUR BACKSTORY
Deep experience in compensation and rewards, ideally in an international setting or across multiple entities. You are not a generalist who has touched rewards. Rewards is what you do.
A builder's track record. Job architectures, benchmarking frameworks, incentive program designs: you have created these, not just inherited and maintained them. That mindset is essential here.
Strong analytical capability. You are comfortable with data, confident in your conclusions, and able to present complex findings clearly to people who are not specialists.
Familiarity with equity and long term incentive programs: how they work, what employees care about, and how to communicate them well.
Knowledge of, or genuine curiosity about, EU employment and pay legislation. The Pay Transparency Directive is the most pressing example, and it will not be the last.
The confidence to operate at senior levels and the humility to know when to listen. You will work directly with GEM members and with a CHRO who will expect you to have a point of view.
Fluency in English. Swedish or German is a plus.
What this role is not
This is not an administration role. The daily processing of payroll and equity sits with external partners. If success for you means running a smooth monthly payroll cycle, this is not the right fit. It is also not a role for someone who needs an established function to step into. There is real scope to shape how rewards works at Stillfront. The right person will see that as the opportunity, not the obstacle.
Why this role, why now
Stillfront is at a genuine inflection point in how it manages its people. The leadership framework, the talent review process, and now the rewards function are being built as one system, not as isolated HR initiatives. Whoever takes this role will have real impact on a global organization, direct access to senior leadership, and the chance to build something that matters from the ground up.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7959804-2086005". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stillfront Group AB (publ)
(org.nr 556721-3078), https://stillfrontgroup.teamtailor.com
Sveavägen 21 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stillfront Jobbnummer
9992420