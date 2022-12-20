Head of the Environment, Safety, Health & Security Division
2022-12-20
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a microscope so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A microscope that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that substances are made from. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the most exciting, innovative and ground-breaking," Big Science" projects under construction today. Research with neutrons lies behind some of the most important materials and innovations which improve our everyday lives, our health and our environment - and ESS will be the most powerful neutron microscope when fully operational in 2027.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are looking to appoint a Head of the Environment, Safety, Health & Security (ESH&S) Division.
For ESS the protection of the environment and optimum health and safety conditions are of highest priority. The ESH&S Division has the responsibility of developing and implementing the organisation's ambitious policy as well as assuring full compliance with regulations, and assisting in licensing processes.
The tasks and responsibilities of the ESH&S Division include but are not limited to:
• Interpret and implement national and international regulations, standards and best practices.
• Perform risk assessment, risk mitigation and risk control management.
• Assure environmental monitoring and radiation protection including radioactive waste handling.
• Support and conduct licensing processes related to environment, health & safety and security.
As the successful candidate and future Head of ESH&S Division you will:
• Manage and lead the division with close to 30 highly skilled individuals, including the two groups for Occupational Health & Safety and Radiation Protection, and report directly to the Director General.
• Assume responsibility for physical security and information security; crisis management and emergency response coordination, safety training and radiation safety.
• Work with ESS's external Environmental, Safety, and Health Advisory Committee to identify opportunities to improve programs and establish priorities for upcoming activities.
About you:
For this role, we are looking for an individual with an advanced degree in Science, Engineering or similar relevant qualification.
The ideal candidate possesses solid and extensive experience in directing programs related to the ESH&S area, preferentially at a major R&D facility or project, either in the public or private sector, and is used to communicating with relevant authorities. You are also familiar with a diverse hazard inventory similar to ESS, for example at a high-power accelerator laboratory or a neutron science facility.
You have formal leadership experience of managing teams in an international environment, and have the ability to motivate and create stability. You possess excellent networking, interpersonal and presentation skills, as well as demonstrated financial awareness and an ability to add value through creative solutions to complex problems, and through strategic planning.
Fluency in written and spoken English at a business level is a prerequisite.
This is a full-time position based in Lund, Sweden and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible.
What can we offer?
Aside from the opportunity to work at one of only 4 linear accelerator-based Spallation sources on the whole planet, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we are looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
The last day for receiving applications is 17 January, 2023. Please submit your application as soon as you can as we review applications continuously. Please quote the job reference number ESD-25463 in your application.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Acting Head of ESH&S Peter Jacobsson at peter.jacobsson@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Yngve Levinsen at yngve.levinsen@ess.eu
