Head of Technical Project Management
2024-01-15
We are now looking for a manager for the new Head of Technical Project Management / Solution Architect section at Saab in Järfälla! The new section will be accountable for the technical execution of ongoing projects within Naval Projects, and is an important step in dealing with our current and future growth challenge!
Your role
You will be the line manager for our section Technical Project Management and have the overall technical responsibility in our Naval contracts. Your main tasks will be to develop the key competence Technical Project Management / Solution Architecture in the team and you will therefore be responsible for the growth and progress of the technical leaders. With your expertise you will further help employees execute complex projects, ensuring compliance to customer requirements, quality standards and project time plan.
You will also:
* Develop our ability to deliver in a multi-project environment.
* Be responsible for provisioning of resources to bids and contracts.
* Act as contract/program/project owner in existing contracts.
* Have the overall responsibility for cost center budget and result.
Your section consists of about 10-15 direct reports. You will be responsible for your team and are expected to guide and motivate the employees in order to reach both individual and corporate goals. In this role there will be a great focus on the working environment, recruitment and competencies. It is important to us that you work for diversity in gender, age, qualification and personal traits. You will report to Head of Naval Programs and become part of Naval Programs Management Team.
Your profile
You have a very strong business and technical knowledge and are driven by developing and building competence in Technical Project Management. You encourage an open, trustful and performance driven climate. Personal qualities like self-awareness, learning agility, willpower, integrity, empathy and drive are vital to being an effective leader and will be of great importance in the selection of candidates.
Required skills:
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or a related technical field
* Documented leadership experience in roles as line manager and as a Technical Project Manager / Solution Architecture
* Experience in customer project execution and have good knowledge of the entire project life cycle
* Involvement in steering groups and know what it takes to steer and follow up large projects (50MSEK à 500MSEK)
* Confidently communicate in both Swedish and English. Your share information in a clear and easy way, verbally and in writing.
Desired skills:
* Experience from defence industry (Operative, governmental or industry)
* Experience from combat systems and/or Command and Control systems
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security. You will be a part of Business Unit Combat Systems (CS), which supplies world-leading Command and Control systems, product and services to the armed forces. We operate globally with local sites in Sweden, Australia, Finland and Germany.
Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees. If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
