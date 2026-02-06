Head of Tax & Customs to Envirotainer
360 Rekrytering & Interim AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB i Stockholm
Envirotainer transports life-saving pharmaceuticals around the world with innovative temperature-controlled solutions.
We are looking for a Head of Tax & Customs to a new position driven by business growth and increased complexity.
In this role you will lead a group of two people and have direct reporting line to CFO. The position is based at Envirotainer's Headquarter in Stockholm/Sollentuna.
About the position
As Head of Tax & Customs you are responsible for actively managing Tax & Customs in the group. Focus will be on indirect taxes and customs related to movements of containers around the world. Envirotainer AB owns more than 11 000 containers that are leased to customers worldwide on short-term rentals. Containers are released and returned globally from customers to a station network operated by Envirotainer and outsourced partners.
Main responsibilities and tasks are to:
Lead and develop a group of currently two people mainly involved in customs issues in close cooperation with Operations.
Manage indirect taxes emerging from leasing activities of Envirotainer AB.
Monitor developments of indirect taxes in major markets.
Cooperate with finance department to ensure that billing is done in accordance with local rules and legislation and that indirect tax returns are submitted where required.
Manage existing transfer pricing policies and local documentation files in cooperation with external consultants.
Support finance department on corporate tax matters.
General responsibility for tax matters in the group.
Requirements and skills
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
Law and/or Business degree with studies in tax law.
Minimum 10 years of relevant working experience from Audit firm and/or Corporate.
General knowledge and understanding of international tax matters ranging from indirect taxes, transfer pricing and corporate income tax.
Documented experience from working with broad topics on international indirect tax and customs issues.
Strong analytics skills.
Strong cooperation, planning and execution skills.
Full professional proficiency in English. Swedish is considered an advantage.
Interested?
Envirotainer is partnering with 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB in this recruitment process. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact recruitment consultant Ulrika Lewander, 070-841 92 21 or ulrika.lewander@360rekrytering.se
. We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible at 360rekrytering.se.
About Envirotainer
Envirotainer was founded in Sweden in 1985. We have around 500 employees and a presence throughout EMEA, Americas and APAC regions. The company is owned by private equity with EQT as lead investor. For more information, please visit envirotainer.com. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 360 Rekrytering & Interim AB
(org.nr 556731-4587), http://www.360rekrytering.se Jobbnummer
9728607