Head of Talent Acquisition and People Growth
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Göteborg Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-24
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Head of Talent Acquisition and People Growth
What you will do
At Volvo Group you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. In this role, you will lead a team of highly skilled People & Culture experts within the area and collaborate closely with executive leaders, Business Areas, Divisions, Group Functions (BA/DV/GF) and countries to define and deliver the Group-wide talent attraction, engagement and succession philosophy. Through co-creation with specialists in Business Areas and Divisions, you and your team will design and implement talent attraction and succession strategies, methods, policies and tools that enable and support business strategy, growth plans and organizational performance.
Employer branding, employee engagement and inclusion are integral parts of the job. Through your leadership, your team will take the lead and influence our global People & Culture community by connecting employer branding, employee engagement, diversity and inclusion with key people and culture levers, such as recruitment, leadership, lifelong learning, talent development, performance management, compensation and benefits, labor relations, data analytics, competency and organization design in a connected and integrated flow. As business owners in stable team's framework, you and your team consolidate inputs from BA/DV/GF and external benchmarking and set business requirements and priorities for the digital product team and work closely with the digital product managers to secure business value realization as well as alignment and compliance with laws and regulations in country dimension.
Your future team
You will report to the Head of Group People & Culture and be part of a diverse and inclusive team focused on transforming the people agenda across Volvo Group. We work across employee engagement, inclusion and diversity, health, safety and wellbeing, talent acquisition, people growth, performance, employee relations, total reward, talents mobility, people services, leadership and learning, in close collaboration with colleagues throughout the Group. Who are you? Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
Value based leadership and genuine interest and care for talents acquisition and people growth.
Strategic mindset and strong business acumen, data-driven approach with the ability to make sound decisions that deliver business results.
Ability to connect the dots and see the connections with other areas of the People and Culture, collectively driving the people centricity and talents mobility.
Proven ability to formulate People & Culture strategies and generate business-relevant insights, with strong focus on delivery.
Strong stakeholder leadership, collaboration skills and ability to influence across functions, levels and cultures and lead effectively in ambiguity.
Demonstrated international experience in a matrix-driven, multinational organization with multiple business areas and a global network.
Strong collaboration skills and curiosity to understand the needs of Business Areas, Divisions and Group Functions
Proven track record in senior leadership roles driving business outcomes.
Nice to have:
Master's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or a related field.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
A role with broad impact, shaping how Volvo Group attracts and grows talent globally
A collaborative and people-centric environment where curiosity, dialogue and teamwork drive engagement and performance
Opportunities to work cross-functionally across Business Areas, Divisions, Group Functions and countries
A position based in Gothenburg, Sweden, close to key stakeholders across the Group
Last application date: July 8, 2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9977945