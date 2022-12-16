Head of Sustainability NCC Industry
2022-12-16
NCC Industry has a wide range of activities reducing our carbon footprint, enhancing biodiversity and promoting circular economy. Our business is closely connected to many Sustainable Development Goals and to the Green Deal. We have made great progress in recent years and now we need your help to continue this priority work and this successful and sustainable journey.
The role as Head of Sustainability
As Head of Sustainability, you have an important role in supporting and managing the business so that NCC Industry's goals and strategies in the area of sustainability are achieved. You will be a key driver towards a more data informed sustainability reporting. You will propose and initiate strategic sustainability projects within the business area (BA) and prioritize and follow up on these. You will be responsible for developing long- and short-term sustainability goals for NCC Industry and ensure that business goals set within our two divisions, Asphalt and Stone Materials, are in line with mentioned sustainability goals.
Key responsibilities and tasks:
• Coordinate and drive sustainability reporting
• Coordinate development of sustainability criteria 's related to our products, methods and services
• Be responsible for NCC Industry's environmental processes, including the EPD process
• Be NCC Industry's point of contact for all sustainability matters towards NCC Group and other BA 's in NCC
• Be a center of excellence in NCC Industry in matters of sustainability and ensure competence development within our BA
• Coordinate energy reviews within NCC Sweden
• Support and drive customer dialogue and politician dialogue to create strategic business benefits based on sustainability
• Pursue external sustainability positioning of NCC Industry in consultation with the NCC Group
• Follow trends and requirements connected to sustainability within society and among stakeholders
Your profile
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in science or technology with minimum 5-10 years of experience of independently conducting sustainability and environmental work at a strategic level. We do also believe that the right candidate has:
• Experience in setting and following up sustainability goals
• Experience of evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of various sustainable solutions from an environmental, social, and economic perspective
• High level of knowledge about environmental management systems, environmental product declarations, energy calculations and optimizations as well as environmental impact assessments connected to natural values, chemicals, noise, vibration, dust, nitrogen and phosphorus.
• Experience in sustainability and government reporting as well as experience in interpreting laws and regulations
• Experience of reporting according to the GHG protocol and knowledge of a certified EPD process
• Excellent written and verbal skills in English, it is qualifying if you speak a Scandinavian language.
As this is a role with many contact points at different levels, we are looking for you who understand the importance of close collaboration with colleagues, authorities and other stakeholders. You are communicative, analytical and credible and can talk about sustainability in a non-prestigious and pedagogic way.
Additional information
The location of this position will be at any NCC office in Sweden or Norway after agreement. The position will require travels within the Nordic countries.
Contact and application
Please register your application and CV in English below. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-01-15.
For further information on this position, please contact Frank Pettrem, Head of Business Support & Operations Development, frank.pettrem@ncc.no
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Karin Strandh, HR Business Partner, karin.strandh@ncc.se
.
Welcome with your application!
About us
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include operations property development, building and infrastructure project contracting, and asphalt and stone materials production. In 2021, NCC had sales of about SEK 53 bn and 13,000 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq, Stockholm. Read more about us and our solutions here.
