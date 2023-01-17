Head of Sustainability
Scania's purpose is to drive the shift towards a sustainable transport system. To this end, our company is undergoing a radical transformation, from being a global traditional truck manufacturer to becoming a championing provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Sustainability is at the core of Scania's strategy and is integrated into all areas and all levels of the company.
Job description
You will work closely with other corporate functions and our global organisation to support and coordinate our responses to opportunities and perils associated with our journey toward sustainable development. This will involve collaboration with colleagues in the TRATON group as well as Volkswagen AG.
You will coach a team of 3-5 dedicated and experienced employees, who are specialists in different areas of Sustainability, and you will work close to the Executive Board as well as all the operational functions of Scania.
This position belongs to the function Communications and Sustainability and report to Executive Vice President within this area. The area has a global group responsibility and consists of Public Affairs, Corporate Communications, Marketing Communications, Content and Experience production, and Communications Development.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
• Lead the work to set the corporate agenda by identifying our priorities short, mid, and long term through a comprehensive stakeholder analysis
• Structure strategy deployment from Corporate Objectives to Key Results and foster an impactful way of working
• Ensure group-wide implementation of the agenda and support the organisation in their setup to tackle sustainability issues
• Be the key contact within Scania to develop sustainability within the Traton group
• Support Scania's top management with expertise and advise
• Be a center of competence in developing the Scania Annual and Sustainability reports as well as quarterly reports and other communication material
• Represent Scania externally in partnerships, initiatives, etc.
What we are looking for
• Bachelor's degree or above within relevant area
• 8+ years experience in the field of Sustainability
• Managerial experience
• Ability to set up cross-functional teams and processes
• Excellent English, both written and oral skills
Personal success factors
The person we are looking for has a strategic view of the world and a track record in leading change with a global organisation, in value creation, and in setting the benchmark within sustainability.
You thrive in complexity and have a passion for creating tangible results and delivering value to your stakeholders.
You are a great communicator that inspires others to see things differently and to spur a will to understand and act. As a part of this, you are also a good listener with an ability to understand and make sense of different perspectives and sometimes conflicting views.
We offer
In addition to personal and professional development opportunities, we offer onsite- and remote work and a dynamic and inclusive work culture.
You can read more about us, our leadership principles, and how we actively work with diversity and inclusion at Life at Scania | Scania Group and Work life balance | Scania Group
Further information
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact: Helen Sörlien, helen.sorlien@scania.com
Application
Apply no later than 2023-01-29, your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates.
We look forward to your application!
A background check might be conducted for this position.
