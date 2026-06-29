Head of Supply Chain Management (Interim)
Incluso AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-29
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We're looking for a Head of Supply Chain Management (Interim) for a company in Malmö or Karlskrona. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö or Karlskrona.
In this role you will focus on establishing and developing the department while coaching and supporting employees.
This role is well suited for a leader who excels in complex, cross-functional environments. You bring clarity to ambiguity, navigate competing priorities with confidence, and foster strong collaboration across interfaces.
In this role, you'll be leading the Supply Chain Management function, making sure planning, logistics, and project-related supply chain activities work well together and support the wider business goals.
The role covers four closely linked areas:
Portfolio & Capacity Planning
Take ownership of planning across the full project lifecycle – from tender stage to execution
Make sure there's clear visibility of capacity and that priorities are well aligned across hubs and business lines
Set up and maintain structured ways of working around planning, including S&OP processes
Sourcing Execution & Capacity Allocation
Make sure we're using both internal and external capacity in the best possible way
Act as the link between sourcing and operations, turning sourcing plans into practical project delivery
Work closely with Group Procurement, who handle supplier strategy, frameworks, and negotiations
Logistics & Network Performance
Develop and improve setups for logistics, warehousing, and storage
Ensure materials move smoothly and efficiently from production and stock to storage and installation sites
Drive consistency and continuous improvements across logistics
Project Supply Chain Integration
Keep the big picture together by ensuring the supply chain works end-to-end in projects
Clarify roles, processes, and ways of working across teams and locations
Stay ahead of risks and handle trade-offs or escalations that might impact delivery
You'll be working closely with commercial, execution, and procurement teams globally, so collaboration is a key part of the role.
Required skills:
Extensive experience in supply chain, operations, or planning within project-driven environments
A solid understanding of end-to-end supply chain flows, including planning, sourcing execution, and logistics
The ability to lead effectively within matrix organisations and align a wide range of stakeholders
Strong decision-making skills, balancing cost, capacity, delivery, and risk considerations
Strong leadership capability
In this role you are expected to be based onsite in Malmö or Karlskrona, with travel to other sites required as part of the assignment.
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmö or Karlskrona through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with - possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö or Karlskrona .
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7987927-2076477". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stortorget 3 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9984186