Head of Studio Operations
2023-08-21
Do you believe in the power of play? Would you like to work for a company that truly puts kids first?
As Head of Studio Operations for Toca Boca you will support a fun, quirky and playful organisation full of people who all believe in the power of play. We're all on a mission of bringing amazing products to our audience of kids all around the world.
What you'll be doing
You'll oversee the execution across the franchise, with effective management of resources to deliver against the strategy and roadmap. You'll partner with the studio leadership team on the 5 year vision, financial plan, games portfolio and drive the execution plan.
You'll directly manage the studio operations teams, including Lead Producers and Craft Managers, supporting the teams to deliver against their committed goals and targets. You'll conduct phase and milestone planning; ensuring teams have strategies in place to accomplish key milestones, and relevant contingency strategies to mitigate risk. You'll guide decision making, finding the correct balance between quality, time and cost.
You'll partner with Finance, HR, IT, Legal and Business Development to grow the business, unlock opportunities, and support the overall studio efforts around timely and high quality execution.
Is this you?
You have extensive experience in operative leadership within the gaming industry. As an experienced project manager you effectively balance scope vs capacity, always ensuring timely and high-quality delivery.
You apply a data informed approach in optimising strategies, and in shaping recommendations to development and leadership teams. You have proficient change management skills, with the ability to challenge and contribute to development leadership.
You're experienced in mentoring and supporting the growth of direct reports.Your mentorship will play a vital role in fostering a positive and productive work environment, helping our teams reach their full potential.
Collaboration is at the heart of our success, and you're comfortable managing multiple stakeholders, ensuring effective communication and alignment across studios.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. Together with Noid, Nørdlight, Sago Mini and Originator, we make up the Digital Games group within Spin Master. We create games, digital toys, and everyday products that are filled with fun that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company with over 20 nationalities working here, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
