Head of Strategy Execution and Corporate Business Development
2024-03-20
At Sandvik Coromant we're on a transformational journey - developing future ways of engaging with customers, expanding our offering into services and software, developing and delivering digital opportunities and embedding efficient, data driven and agile ways of working. We're now looking for a skilled individual with the passion to help us drive our business transformation forward!
Some words about us
Sandvik Coromant is the world's leading supplier of tools and know-how to the metalworking industry. At the forefront of global manufacturing, we pride ourselves on pushing boundaries and testing limits. We rethink, redesign and redefine to figure out what is possible to achieve. Together with our customers, we shape the future!
About your job
In this key role, you create an inclusive and developing setting for your team in your mission to shape development plans and drive deployment of strategic initiatives and projects throughout Sandvik Coromant. You support us with reliable business intelligence and benchmarking - you prepare business plans, forecasts and follow-ups, and make sure we have the best possible foundation for achieving great results. Your input is gathered by active collaboration across our business, and you frequently keep one ear to ground to understand the needs of our customers and how the market is transforming.
You perform industry analysis to ensure valuable information on trends and movements that may affect our business, and you make us better at assessing business benefits, are data driven and prioritize effectively. By building bridges and networks, you dynamically manage our stakeholders and the many different interfaces that come with your mission.
You're a significant sounding board to our management team and report directly to Vice President Strategy & Business Development. The location for this position is preferably Stockholm or Sandviken and international travel is included in your job.
Your profile
For this mission, we need someone with an academic background and several years' experience from working in a an industrial B2C setting, most likely in a management position in Business Development, Finance, Product Management, Product Development or similar. You're a qualified business developer, with extensive experience of strategic transformation and project management, as well as great skills in tools and methods used in this line of work. You're eager to learn about our market and the opportunities and challenges we're facing. We operate worldwide, and this calls for an open mind and cultural awareness - you're used to working cross both functions and borders and you need excellent communication skills in English.
You're curious, entrepreneurial and self-going, and at the same time structured and analytical. You utilize your drive and strategic abilities to ensure success, and you're not afraid of challenging our matrix organization. By building confidence in decisions, you influence our stakeholders and establish a change culture. Collaboration is your top priority, and your empowering, responsive and inspiring leadership creates commitment within your team.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Gabriella Huss, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, gabriella.huss@sandvik.com
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager
Magnus Ekbäck, Vice President Strategy & Business Development Sandvik Coromant
Union contacts
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
How to apply
Please send us your application through our application system as soon as possible and no later than April 7, 2024. Job ID: R0065435. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail.
Our recruitment process is open and fair - we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. Read more about our recruitment process here. For questions about it, please contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
