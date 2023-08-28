Head of Strategic Risk Management
2023-08-28
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Strategic risk management has become a key discipline in our transforming industry. Are you the person to shape the future?
We are looking to hire a new Head of Strategic Risk Management.
The position will be located in Stockholm (preferred), or Amsterdam.
In Vattenfall, risk management practises are integrated in executive steering and decision making to support the company's value creation and sustainability ambitions. The Strategic Risk Management function is placed at the core of Vattenfall's strategic steering towards a fossil-free living in one generation. Using its in-house developed cutting-edge asset portfolio analytics, Strategic Risk Management provides risk-return insight to top management to support portfolio strategies as well as risk-adjusted return target setting for investments. The function also acts as second-line-of-defence quality assurance for key valuation models and methods deployed for major project decisions and carries the reporting duties on the company's lifetime asset portfolio value.
As Head of Strategic Risk Management you autonomously engage in strategic projects and discussions with senior/executive management at Group- and Business level. You are leading a team of five highly skilled quantitative risk analysts in a wide discipline across different locations. Together with your team you are responsible for maintaining and further developing the team's advanced asset portfolio analytics and fundamental energy-economic modelling. As a leader you foster empowerment, focus on people development and support your team in complex, analytical challenges and the writing of executive reports.
Strategic Risk Management is part of Vattenfall's top-class Risk Management organisation that has the overarching responsibility and accountability for the risk management framework within Vattenfall as second-line-of-defence. This includes ensuring the adherence of business areas and staff functions to the risk governance in Vattenfall, the coordination and safeguarding of risk reporting and providing transparency of Vattenfall's risk positions, and executive decision making support for the business and top management.
Scope of Strategic Risk Management
Decision-support to top management in the form of independent executive review reports on Vattenfall's proprietary long-term price projections
Annual valuation and reporting duties on Vattenfall's Group asset portfolio fair value
Deep-dives and presentations to senior management on Vattenfall's long-term portfolio wholesale risk profile development
Methodological innovation and quantitative support on strategic steering KPIs such risk-return metrices to facilitate investments, partnerships and long-term agreements
Model review reports of complex valuation methodologies
Continuous development of the team's long-term portfolio risk simulation analytics
Your role as a leader of Strategic Risk Management
Develop a highly engaged and qualified team of risk professionals
Build a clear vision for the team to efficiently and consistently prioritize across a wide range of requests
Delegate work to enable your direct reports to grow, facilitate teamwork and provide autonomy
Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture
Passion to spur continuous improvements in strategic risk steering using solid quantitative analysis
Liaison and close cooperation with other departments of Staff Function Risk Management, Corporate Finance and Group Strategy as well as business units
Represent Strategic Risk Management by presenting key team deliverables to senior management and participating in Group-wide strategic projects
Ad-hoc support to CEO, CFO, Board of Directors and other top management
Active participation in the Corporate Risk management team
This position reports to the Director Corporate Risk Management.
Qualifications
Your profile / who are you?
Academic degree in mathematics, natural science, engineering, econometrics, or an equivalent quantitative field
Minimum of 7 years of industry work experience in a relevant quantitative role with successful leadership track record
Solid expertise in European energy market, asset optimisation, risk modelling, and corporate finance. Knowledge of Vattenfall's operations is advantageous
Very strong analytical skills and a didactical talent to abstract complex quantitative matters into impactful communication suitable for an executive audience
A curious and creative mind with the ability to think conceptually and out of the box
Resilient and dependable personality with high motivation, flexibility, humour, empathy, and drive
Open, positive and active leadership style
Strong team approach with very good intercultural skills and people orientation
Aptitude to build and manage relationships across a diverse company
Courage to speak up and embrace challenges with a drive to seek value-adding solutions
Acting with integrity at all times
Fluent in English, Swedish language skills expedient. Complementary Dutch or German skills are an advantage
Additional Information
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Read more about diversity and other benefits here: https://careers.vattenfall.com/global/en/about-us
Location: Stockholm (preferred) or Amsterdam. This position requires occasionally traveling to other European Vattenfall offices.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Peter Blixter +46 72-237 32 02. Så ansöker du
