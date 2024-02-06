Head of Strategic Resource Planning within Audit
2024-02-06
Company Description
Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. During its 175-year history, our organization has grown tremendously in both scale and capabilities. Deloitte currently has approximately 457,000+ people in more than 150 countries and territories and serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Yet, our shared culture and mission-to make an impact that matters-remains unchanged. This is evident not only in Deloitte's work for clients, but also in our WorldClass ambition, our WorldClimate initiative and our ALL IN diversity and inclusion strategy.
Job Description
You will likely be based in our Stockholm office where you will lead our re-newed central Strategic Resource Planning organization for the Audit practice. The Strategic Resource Planning organization will own and drive the overall planning process and the assignment of teams to the Audit engagements, please note that this role is not within the HR-field. This includes to support and challenge the business in their planning but also to follow-up and forecast the need for resources. In this role you will also provide reporting to the Swedish Audit practice leadership group and through your work ensure that the Strategic Resource Planning's work aligns with the overall business strategy but also feeds into other processes and strategic decisions.
We are on a journey to centralize, harmonize and future proof our Strategic Resource Planning enabled by our new planning tool Dayshape. In this change, you will have the possibility to influence and shape the new organization and its routines but also be crucial for leading the Strategic Resource Planning in its new future direction.
In this role, you will:
Be responsible for the Strategic Resource Planning's strategy and ensure that it aligns with the overall business strategy
Responsibility to provide reporting to Audit leadership group to support process and strategic decisions
Be responsible for the central Strategic Resource Planning group
Be responsible for ensuring that the Strategic Resource Planning group work as one across Sweden
Coordinate the work to ensure that the Strategic Resource Planning group deliver what is promised and reach its goals
Continuously develop the Strategic Resource Planning process and services
Qualifications
A degree in Business Administration or another relevant equivalent education is preferred
Several years of experience of Strategic Resource Planning from professional services
It would be very meritorious if you have worked as an auditor
Previous experience of driving change
Previous experience of project management
Fluently speaking Swedish and English
Leadership capabilities with ability to proactively drive solutions within highly motivated and diverse teams across functions and regions is preferred
Skills
Analytical skills
Pragmatic problem solver
Service oriented
Creativity and out of the box thinking to foster creative ideas and contribute to the overall Strategic Resource Planning and Audit strategy
Additional Information
How you'll grow
At Deloitte we focus on helping people at every level of their career to identify and use their strengths. From on-the-job learning experiences to courses for continuing education, and with the help from a coach in your business area, you'll have a variety of opportunities to continue to grow throughout your career.
How to apply
You apply online. We would like to receive your application including your CV and cover letter. Submit your application as soon as possible as we interview candidates continuously, which means that the positions can be filled earlier. Note that you need to upload all documents for your application to be seen as complete. The CV is uploaded in the first step and the other documents requested are uploaded when you proceed to the next step.
For questions regarding the position please contact Beatrice Söderberg, Partner Audit & Assurance, at bsoederberg@deloitte.se
. For questions regarding the application process please contact Beatrice Magnusson, People & Purpose, at bmagnusson@deloitte.se
.
As a qualitative part of Deloitte's recruitment process, our final candidates undergo a background check, to increase awareness of our future employees, secure the working environment for our employees and meet regulatory requirements. The process for background checks is carried out in collaboration with ToFindOut: https://tofindout.se/en/background-check/.
We are looking forward to your application!
For further information on Deloitte, please see www.deloitte.se
.
What impact will you make?
Every day, your work will make an impact that matters, while you thrive in a dynamic culture of inclusion, collaboration and high performance. We do not just aspire to make solutions. We wish to create an impact that makes a positive and crucial difference for the people around us, our clients and our society. Deloitte is where you'll find unlimited opportunities to succeed and realize your full potential.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
