Head Of Steering Controls, Escr
2023-06-01
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you like to be challenged by new situations and lead people in a challenging technical time?
Who are we?
Within Chassis Systems, we are developing embedded systems and functions like Air generation, Braking, Levelling Control and Steering. We need to meet coming challenges within electrification and autonomy while we continue to improve driving feel and energy consumption. As the current manager continues within Scania, we are now searching for a new colleague for our management team.
The group Steering Controls are responsible for developing redundant steering functions for both manually driven and autonomous vehicles plus driver support functions e.g., Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Change Collision Prevention. We also work on improving the steering precision and interfacing with other vehicle systems for autonomous vehicles.
Your tasks
You are responsible for strategically leading and developing the group. Your support with priorities in product development, ensure that the group keeps the customer in mind and ensures a long-term horizon both for product, process and skills. To ensure that the group can deliver, you keep as your main task to ensure the right prerequisites for the group in their daily work.
Your profile
• We are looking for a candidate with a background in systems development.
• You have a graduate degree in engineering or equivalent and you have a few years of leadership experience, preferably from a management position.
• We believe you are driven by developing your group and your employees and by that reaching goals of product & solution deliveries to our customers.
• We think you have the ability to both understand the details that might hinder us and as well the overall solution with customer value, strategy and cost.
• You have good knowledge of English and Swedish both written and spoken.
• Last but not least - we expect you to contribute to our open and collaborative environment within the ESC management team.
If you have a fair share of the above and are driven by our challenges - please apply.
For more information
Please contact Katarina Dahlén, Section Manager ESC, 08 553 81628 or Per Back, Group Manager ESCR, 08 553 70765
Application
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Since screening and interviews will be done continuously, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 15 June 2023.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
