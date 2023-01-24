Head of Statistical Programming Late Stage Development
2023-01-24
Are you a Strategically skilled Inclusive Leader with experience in statistical programming in clinical development? If you can envision applying your expertise to impact the future of drug development, this might be the role for you!
At AstraZeneca, you will be empowered to be innovative and creative where difference is valued.
CVRM Statistical Programming is a business unit that coordinates and delivers the statistical programming contributions to internal decision making, regulatory submissions, scientific exchange/publications for the late-stage development CVRM portfolio.
Reporting to the VP Biometrics for CVRM, we are seeking a Head of Programming, leading a function of approx. 100 people. The role can be placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gaithersburg, US or Gothenburg, SE.
What you'll do
In the role, you provide strategic direction and leadership for the CVRM Statistical Programming function. You have significant input to overall strategy of Data Flow and Data Sciences in the delivery of our delivery. You are accountable for continuous improvement and transformational change in pipeline delivery aspects of analysis and reporting component. You are recognised as a leader with vision and a track record within your own area of specialisation internally and externally.
Typical Accountabilities
*
Lead, manage, and develop a group of statistical programming directors and their teams of late phase research as measured by overall quality, delivery, risk management, and adherence to AstraZeneca and external requirements.
*
Ensures a coordinated and consistent approach to the specification and presentation of analysis ready information and integration of the data across all projects applying current standards and practices.
*
Ensures consistent approaches to data standards and integration through expert information management and leadership, as well as utilization of standard methodologies to improve the value and contribution of Programming across the R&D units and Therapy Areas (TAs).
*
Leads development strategies, provides expert advice and influence, and/or leads AstraZeneca's response to complex issues in statistical programming, submissions, and clinical data standards for legacy, current and prospective drug projects within AZ drug development.
*
Collaborates with other Drug Development and Information Technology Leaders to maintain consistent programming approaches, processes, and tools across R&D units to overcome challenges both from internal and external sources.
*
Uses expertise and knowledge of global issues and trends to define strategic objectives related to statistical programming, clinical data standards, and associated technology, for inclusion into AstraZeneca's annual business objectives.
*
Manages the development of the functional leadership team in area of expertise, and influences and shapes the image of the organisation by providing strategic leadership.
*
Core member of the CVRM Biometrics Leadership Team and the cross functional working group (at the R&D unit level)
Essential for the role
*
Degree in Mathematical, Statistical, Computer Science, Life Science, or equivalent
*
Thorough knowledge of the clinical development process from development, launch through life cycle management
*
Ability to influence strategically and persuade tactfully to obtain desired outcomes while maintaining effective, positive, organizational relationships
*
Thorough knowledge of industry trends
*
Experience successfully leading global teams
*
Business insight and experience of influencing and controlling budgets
*
Expert stakeholder management skills on a functional level
Desirable for the role
*
Broad experience, ideally across multiple therapeutic areas and outside of the fields of Programming
*
Experience in managing significant organizational and change processes
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you!
Welcome with your application no later than February 19th, 2023. We will review the applications continuously so please apply as soon as possible.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push boundaries and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
