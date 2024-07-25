Head of Service Sales Enablement
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2024-07-25
Are you a visionary leader with a passion for driving digital transformation? Do you want to be at the forefront of building a sustainable future for the transport industry? Join us in our mission to optimize our customers' daily work and reduce CO2 emissions through the power of digitalization, electrification and connected vehicles! As Head of Service Sales Enablement, you will lead and be accountable for a group of software developers, architects and product owners with the goal to develop subscription based digital services towards our customer. This is the core part of our digital eco-system where we manage customers, users, vehicle and subscriptions. We are in constant contact with different markets in a global environment and are constantly meeting new challenges as the business environment develops and changes! <br> <br> <br> <b>What you can expect </b><br> We are a rather big group that offer a dynamic and collaborative environment where everyone's knowledge and skills are highly valued. We collaborate with several cross-functional teams to integrate our core digital solutions seamlessly with Scania's other systems and processes, while also driving a data-driven approach that provides valuable insights for continuous improvement. We work in an exciting multicultural environment, so English is our primary language. We strongly believe that a diversity of perspectives, ideas and cultures lead to the creation of inspiring work environment and premium experience. <br> <br> <b>Your profile </b><br> You strongly believe in people and have an ability to empower, engage and develop your co-workers and teams, while communicating expectations and providing honest feedback to support them in their continuous growth. Since software culture is key to succeed, you should have the experience of SW developing as well as a deep understanding of the agile manifesto and what it truly stands for. You do believe in the power of having a clear strategy and you work actively with supporting and developing the teams in line with it. <br> We also believe you have a can-do mentality, a customer-centric mindset and get energised by working with complex systems and organisations. You take initiative to conduct continuous improvements to make each day better. <br> <br> <b>Further information and application </b><br> Please apply with your resume and a cover letter explaining why you would be a good fit for this inspiring and meaningful role. Let's build the future of digital services together! <br> Please apply as soon as possible, but no later than Aug 18, 2024. Applications might be handled throughout the whole application period. <br> <br> For questions contact Head of User Experience & Service Empowerment Mikael Lännerholm, Mikael.lannerholm@scania.com
<br> <br> We are looking forward to hearing from you! <br> <em> <br> Kindly notice that a background check might be conducted for this position. </em></p>
