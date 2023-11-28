Head of Security
2023-11-28
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
A job with purpose is more than a job. Creating the kind of positive change we're planning will need the skills of the world's most capable people. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to affect your future and that of millions of others in ways you may never have thought possible. Curious? We hope so.
We are now searching for a dynamic senior leader for our global security team. If you have leadership experience within the security industry, shaping senior decision-making, are enthusiastic about developing innovative and practical security solutions, and can efficiently communicate and collaborate with others to get things done - then you might just be what we are looking for!
What you'll do
Protecting our people, assets, and information is of upmost importance to Volvo Cars. Our Corporate Security team has undergone an exciting evolution to ensure we are fit for purpose against our company's future. It will be your job to lead this team and achieve our security ambitions.
As our Global Security Manager and Head of Corporate Security, you will lead the development and implementation of Volvo Cars' security, crisis management and prototype protection programs. Together with your global team of specialist you will set Volvo Cars' security standards, best practice, and directly support security operations across the company.
Your role will include opportunities to engage across the breadth of our business and you will shape how we work globally. In order to do this, you will need to be an expert collaborator and communicator. You understand and have demonstratable experience in gaining trust and indirectly shaping the teams we work with.
You will play a pivotal role in how our company prepares for and manages crisis. You will prepare the company to manage crisis in accordance with international best practice, and, most importantly, you will lead and coordinate Volvo Cars crisis response efforts.
What you'll bring
* A senior leader in the security industry with considerable experience (10 years +) across multiple security domains and managing crisis.
* Security certifications or relevant master degree is a must
* Deep and broad understanding of how security fits into business decision-making and contributes to successful business operations within a global company
* End-to-end strategist, capable of implementing a risk based security program
* You have an advanced knowledge and understanding of security trends and future risks
* You are interculturally savvy and are used to do business in a global environment
* You thrive when solving problems and managing complexity
* You have an outstanding ability to communicate and collaborate with stakeholders
* You are a resilient leader who values diversity and is passionate about developing and attracting talent
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
This position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden and requires some travel. Please note that this is not a Cyber Security role.
Want to know more? We hope so!
We welcome you to apply in English by Dec 15 at the latest. Please apply through the provided link. Applications submitted via email will not be retained or taken into consideration. Once you receive a confirmation email from the system, your application will be acknowledged. Please note that we apply a continuous selection process.
We are committed to keeping you informed during the entire process. If you have any inquiries about the role, please reach out to hiring manager Daniel Nugent at daniel.nugent@volvocars.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter petra.reich@volvocars.com
