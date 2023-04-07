Head of Sealings and Fluid Management Purchasing
2023-04-07
We are proud to be on an exciting journey where Sustainability needs to be at the heart of everything we do, to be ready for committing to our long-term targets: 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive.
By leading the "Sealings & Fluid Management" commodity, you will address the growing requirements of this Transformation journey.
Even though we operate in a business-to-business environment it is the people who make the difference. It is important that you are a trusted leader and that you radiate passion when developing your team and your business.
The team will consist of approx. ten buyers of various nationalities located in France and Sweden. We hope you love to actively contribute to your team members' development, both professionally and personally.
Talking about being good at building relationships, in addition to the relationship with the team, it is essential to be able to build and maintain trustful and healthy supplier relationships. With well-functioning interactions we believe that we easier support our business and develop sustainable long-term relationships with our supply chain partners. As Head of "Sealings & Fluid Management" Commodity, you will have responsibility for the strategic leadership of your commodity globally and operational responsibility for Europe. We believe that someone that loves to work as a leader in a multicultural context with a high pace and that enjoys cooperating with various functions will also love and excel at this job.
Reporting to Head of Purchasing Chassis & Vehicle Dynamics (CVD)
Main Responsibilities
What we absolutely need you to do
Act as a trusted leader and coach your organization
With an ownership mentality build an effective team with common objectives and high team spirit
Be proactive and handle ambiguities - we move too fast to be reactive
Influence the continuous improvement and our learning culture
Speak up, influence and drive transformation to create positive change
Collaborate with internal stakeholder and other group functions to drive business results
The ticket to ride
Be able to run a profitable lemonade stand
Have an inspiring leadership that embraces diversity and builds effective teams
Be able to deal with the issues that arise when navigating in unknown terrain
Communicate so everyone can understand what you're trying to say
Purchasing experience from an international business environment with global suppliers
We believe that you have an academic degree in engineering and/or business (or similar). We hope you have an experience of manager roles. We know that you love to work with an ownership mentality and that you have a great interest in people.
Let's shape the world we want to live in. We have fun, we bring value and we work hard every day. Do you want to contribute to that atmosphere?
