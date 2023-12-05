Head of Sales to Gynius Plus AB
Adecco Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have previous experience of sales and have a burning passion for making a change? Are you used to interacting with different cultures and have an international mindset? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
In this role, you will own a few clients of your own and also work to lead the sales team in Rwanda. Gynius plus AB sells a solution within medical technology which is used to detect and verify cervical cancer. The main responsibilites in the role are the following:
• Conduct market research and provide recommendations for overall strategic plan and sales forecast
• Identify, and contact potential distributors to work with
• Liaise and follow up with individual customers regarding purchasing decisions and user feedback
• Manage company 's social media feeds and website updates
• Maintain company CRM database with potential customers
• Perform domestic and nearby international sales calls and meeting with distributors and potential customers
• Provide monthly sales reports
• Submit sales and marketing budget to Vice CEO
• Manage relations with previous and potential customers
• Focusing on continuous improvements of our processes and services
• Lead the sales team
The role is a consultancy assignment with start as soon as possible and that stretches continuously with a high possibility for direct employment. The role is between 80-100%.
About you
We are looking for someone who has several years of experience in Sales. It is beneficial if you have had your own responsibility or been a Sales Manager in previous roles but it 's not a must. Further, we see that it 's important that you thrive in an international environment, that you are comfortable leading a team and that you have a genuine interest and drive.
To be successful in this role, we see that you are/have:
• Fluent in English, Swedish is a plus
• Previous experience in Sales
• Able to form connections and create good relationships
• Able to sell a concept or an idea
About Gynius Plus AB
Gynius was created in Sweden with the vision that our Flagship product would improve women 's healthcare around the world. We believed that this goal was achievable by making women 's healthcare affordable, simple and accessible. While our Swedish gynecologists realized that a portable colposcope could protect millions of women from cervical cancer and thus invented the Gynocular.
After intensive research and development with clinical studies in Sweden, Bangladesh, and Uganda, the Gynocular was launched in the market. Gynius is a passion-driven company and we are very proud to have our device being used around the world in a variety settings and participating in new studies and applications.
From December 2017, Gynius received the new management team and new owners with strong research background and also long time of international experiences. Gynius will continue to bring more R&D to our customers.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application!
Keywords
Head of Sales, Sales, Medical technology, Gynius Plus AB, Health, Gothenburg, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-44047". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Evelina Hjortskog Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8309792