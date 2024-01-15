Head of Sales Support and Product Planning at Power Solutions
2024-01-15
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Power solutions is a business area within Scania, with the responsibility to develop and market Power systems and services for a broad range of industrial, power generation and marine applications. The business is managed as a "company within the company", based on synergies from the commercial vehicles. Power Solutions sales are complex and require to be managed through partnership orientation with end customers and offer a great span from sales and services to technology including electrification.
Within Power Solutions, we celebrate differences and care deeply about diversity and inclusion. You come as you are, and you develop for the future on your journey with us. We offer you a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where you have the possibility to leverage your knowledge and skills, and where you also have the opportunity to grow and develop continuously.
Your new role
As Head of Sales Support and Product Planning at Power Solutions you will manage a diverse group of seven persons who support the global Power Solutions sales organization in their daily operations within the fields of Sales Engineering, Pricing Management, Product Information, IT System and Business Development and Product Planning. You will report to the Product Management Director.
In this role we offer you the possibility to:
• Develop and implement sales support and product planning strategies
• Lead the team's daily operations
• Promote and support cross-functional cooperation between groups and teams
• Motivate and coach team members to grow and develop
• Act as a Scania Way role model
• Nurture an active dialogue about diversity and inclusion
If you embrace diversity and value team spirit this is the job for you. We believe that you enjoy leading the work in a multi-disciplinary area where customer needs are in focus, and where you are motivated by challenging existing ways of working to continuously improve support to the organization. You see value in structured ways of working within and across teams and processes and you inspire others to reach their goals.
In our diverse organization you comfortably communicate in English and you have an interest in commercial as well as technical challenges, most likely rooted in a technical university degree.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
