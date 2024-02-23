Head of Sales, Motion Sweden
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As Head of Sales for Motion Sweden, you will drive the implementation of the local go-to-market strategy across Divisions and Business Areas collaborations in alignment with the global Motion divisions strategies and priorities. You will support the local Divisions to achieve short term performance objectives and with a deep understanding of the market and customers you will also support divisions' mid-to-long-term profitable growth strategies.
Success will be achieved through your passion of business, people and customers, ensuring teams and capabilities are continuously developed to make sure that each Divisions growth plans are executed through an engaged, inclusive and attractive sales organization. To make this happen, you will have a skilled and motivated sales organization of around 80 employees located close to our customers in Sweden.
Join us and be part of our Local Motion Management Team, where your drive and expertise will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our sales organization.
Your responsibilities
Ensure successful execution of the local Motion Divisions sales plans to support Motions overall growth ambition
Driving Sales Execution Excellence and Pricing Excellence to reach next level in these two areas and continue high focus on increasing Sales Productivity
Building and maintaining strong relationships with key End users, OEMs and channel partners
Active engagement and strong collaborative mindset in the local Motion Leadership Team and across other ABB Business Areas
Ensuring profitable business growth by coaching and motivating the sales team as well as ensuring that the team is organized, staffed and skilled in best possible way to support the Divisions growth ambitions
Focus on the Motion go-to market sales strategy to increase market penetration and share
Ensuring a zero-tolerance standard towards integrity and unethical business, governing compliance of ABB's license to operate.
Ensuring a safe working environment, continuous HSE improvement process and compliance
Your background
Minimum 5 years of leadership experience of successfully leading teams
Excellent knowledge of sales processes and tools complemented with the courage and curiosity to challenge the norm to continuously improve current ways of working
Strong business acumen and proven industrial market experience and customer centric DNA to enable outside in thinking and acting
University degree in Engineering, Master's, MBA or similar is preferable with solid skills across business management, sales and project management
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English as the position will require you to communicate globally and across Sweden and manage employees across the country
More about us
ABB Motion keeps the world turning - while saving energy every day. We innovate and push the boundaries of technology to enable the low-carbon future for customers, industries and societies. With our digitally enabled drives, motors and services our customers and partners achieve better performance, safety and reliability. We offer a combination of domain expertise and technology to deliver the optimum drive and motor solution for a wide range of applications in all industrial segments. Through our global presence we are al-ways close to serve our customers.
Recruiting Manager Åsa Granli, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
You are welcome to apply the latest by 17th of March. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application. We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated).
