Head of Sales (Hospitality) to Proposales
UU Brand & Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos UU Brand & Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Sollentuna
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
At Proposales, we're on a mission to shape the future of business proposals, replacing static documents by defining a new online standard fully powered by web technology (literally, a piece of internet infrastructure). We're very excited to add a skilled and passionate Head of Sales to drive and improve sales operations within our hospitality vertical. This position is located at our headquarters in Stockholm.
A bit about the role
Let's start with where we're at. We're a SaaS startup (soon a scale up) with solid funding and customers in almost 30 countries and planning to grow a lot more. We're currently well established as the #1 proposal tool for hotels in the Nordics and a strong footprint in Europe, but at the same time we've only just begun. We have a lot more to cover in the hotel industry and we're also on our way to add more business verticals.
As Head of Sales, you're the backbone of our sales operations strategy for our largest vertical hospitality (hotel industry). The current team is located in BeNeLux, Spain and France. The role includes leading the day-to-day business activities to ensure that the team executes to set targets.
As Head of Sales you work both strategically and operationally and you lead by example. It's your job to make sure we have the right structures, tools and processes as well as the right people to scale. In this role you work cross-functionally with the other leaders within the hospitality vertical and you report to the COO.
As Head of Sales, you will:
• Lead, coach and develop a remote field sales team, including 8 direct reports (Area and Country Managers).
• Take ownership and ensure an efficient way of working to achieve both short-term and long-term goals, within high quality outbound sales.
• Define key success metrics together with the COO and follow the go-to-market plan.
• Prepare for events, participating in fairs and travelling is part of the role.
• Be an important part of the journey going from startup to scaleup.
About you
You are an inspirational and charismatic leader with a service mindset, positive attitude and a big portion of grit. Above all, we believe you naturally take ownership and have a lot of passion for what you do. You're ambitious and get motivated by challenges. Lastly, you have the ability to get things done and you're always willing to help people around you to become even better.
Your profile:
Work experience wise, we believe you're a mix between a tech and people person with a proven track record of sales results from an international context. In other words, you most likely come from a tech startup that has gone through a growth journey. In addition, we believe the ideal candidate has:
• Experience from scaling a SaaS business from a sales perspective, from an early stage and beyond.
• Experience from leading an international sales team remotely (or in a similar setup).
• Experience from CRM, preferably Hubspot.
• A proven track record within sales and leadership.
• A strong, inspirational and modern leadership style, with the ability to motivate and develop others.
• A data-driven mindset that translates into effective decision making and problem-solving.
Proposales could be your ideal workplace if you:
• Believe a tech-first mindset is the right way to scale a SaaS business.
• Enjoy the startup environment and how your input and actions quickly can turn into results.
• Want to work with truly passionate colleagues who care about every detail of the platform as well as the value it brings to our customers and their customers in turn.
• Share our high ambitions and goals as well as enjoy working hard to see amazing results.
• Have a network within the hotel industry in Europe.
• Are multilingual, English is a must have and other European languages are meritorious.
• Want to take ownership, figuratively and literally (you'll be included in our stock option plan).
Sounds like a match?
Welcome to apply! Our recruitment partner UrbanUrban manages the process and lead recruiters are Ida Garamvölgyi (ida@urbanurban.se
) and Helena Melin (helena@urbanurban.se
). Please note that we do not accept applications via email, only through the link above/below.
We'll finalise the recruitment as soon as we've found the perfect match. Having said that, please don't wait to submit your application.
Want to read more about our company mission? Here's a website just for that: https://career.proposales.com/. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare UU Brand & Recruit AB
(org.nr 556787-9910) Arbetsplats
UrbanJobb Jobbnummer
8336438