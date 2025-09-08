Head of Sales Excellence - Global Division Energy
2025-09-08
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society. We are 19 000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 27 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Our Global Energy Division operates internationally, delivering multidisciplinary projects in energy production, distribution and storage. We support clients through the full lifecycle, market analysis and feasibility, detailed design, owner's engineering/EPCM, and operational excellence. You'll join inclusive, cross-border teams that live our values: brave, devoted, team players and make real-world impact.
Job Description
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced professional to join our team in Global Division Energy as the Head of Sales Excellence. Reporting to the COO, you will play a pivotal role in AFRYs Next Chapter, delivering change and new ways of working to the organisation.
You will be driving effectiveness in Sales by harmonising and optimising processes, and implementing strategies to strengthen our sales and commercial excellence capabilities across our organisation.
The role will have global reach and you will have responsibility for developing our approach in working with our large regional and multi-national clients.
This is a challenging, fast moving and rewarding opportunity for a highly motivated leader to lead change to make a significant impact on a global organisation.
The successful candidate will be a structured, pragmatic and energetic achiever. Leading from the front, you will not be afraid to get your hands dirty to achieve results and will be comfortable working at both the operational and strategic level.
Qualifications
Experience in Sales, preferably in engineering services and project selling in an international B2B environment with a proven track record of success.
Strong understanding of sales methodologies, processes, and best practices.
Effective leadership and team management skills, with the ability to inspire, motivate, and develop teams.
Experienced in leading change in complex organisations.
Emotional intelligence combined with exceptional communication. and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across all levels of the organisation.
Strategic mindset with the ability to translate business objectives into actionable sales strategies.
Excellent written and spoken English language skills are required.
Additional Information
AFRY is built on people and everyone should be able to be themselves in any situation. We honour and welcome all who are brave enough to do what they believe in. We believe in the power of inclusion and diverse experiences, perspectives and backgrounds.
We are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, age, level of formal educational attainment, or periods of unemployment.
We are open to flexible working arrangements, including part-time, flexible working patterns and we operate a hybrid working environment.
We are excited to receive your application, please ensure your cover letter sets out which country you are applying to work in and confirm you have right to work in this country, as this role does not include sponsorship.
If you have any questions about this position, please contact:
Chief Operating Officer Jenny Ekman on +46 73 092 17 34
Last application date is 2025-09-30.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
