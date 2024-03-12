Head of Sales - Fixed Income Derivatives Clearing
2024-03-12
Nasdaq Clearing is seeking a highly motivated and committed Head of Sales for Fixed Income Derivatives Clearing. As Head of Sales, you will be responsible for building and maintaining effective long-term relationships to ensure high satisfaction and increase revenues by achieving sales targets. You will be one of the primary interfaces for Fixed Income products and be responsible for creating demand for them by raising their profile with customers at the senior management or executive level.
Your Responsibilities:
Build and maintain effective long-term relationships with key decision-makers and influencers at an assigned client group, including Investment Banks, Asset Managers and Pension Funds.
Responsible for Nasdaq Clearings short- and long-term Fixed-Income derivatives sales strategy and interaction with assigned clients in the EU and UK.
Create demand for Fixed Income Derivatives Clearing products raising their profile with customers and generating new sales leads.
Achieve revenue and Fixed Income Derivatives market share targets by increasing trading activity per account.
Conduct regular status and strategy meetings with the customer's senior management to understand their needs and link them to our product offerings.
We would like you to:
Demonstrate thought leadership in driving improvements to existing processes & practices.
Resolve complex problems or problems where precedent may not exist.
Strong clearing knowledge and experience in IRS, REPO, STIR/LTIR and OTC post-trade workflows
Exercise independent judgment in methods, techniques and evaluation criteria to obtain results.
Leverage strategic priorities to determine how to achieve results.
Network with key contacts outside own area; often influencing senior leadership.
Your profile:
Ideally + 10 years of proven experience at a Bank, Clearinghouse or Broker.
A degree or equivalent experience in Economics, Finance, IT or Business.
Excellent client and service orientation.
Leadership as well as strong communication and negotiation skills.
Take responsibility, be result-oriented, and bring problem-solving and analytical skills.
Well-organized, accurate, proactive, conscientious and resilient.
Self-motivated and able to work both independently and within an international team.
Great understanding of Fixed Income products
What happens now?
This is a full-time permanent position located in Stockholm. Nasdaq offers a hybrid workplace to find a balance between working from home and collaborating in the office, therefore it's required to come into the office at least 2 days per week.
If you think you would thrive in this role, then we would love to hear from you! Follow the link to apply in English before March 8, and one of our team members will be in touch. As the selection process is ongoing, we might close the position earlier than the last application day.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is in Frihamnen, just outside the city center surrounded by the harbour, forest and fields all ideal for walks, running or cross-country skiing. We have access to multiple transportation options; a private commuter shuttle that runs to and from Karlaplan metro stop, free employee parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and cafeteria.
Nasdaq Sweden offers our employees a strong compensation package that includes an annual bonus, equity grant, and access to an employee stock purchase program. Employees receive 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), a generous pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting with 2 days per week in the office.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
