Head Of Risk Management & Permanent Control
2024-07-09
Head of Risk Management & Permanent Control to BNP Paribas Cardif
BNP Paribas Cardif - the insurance company for a changing world. By understanding our partners' core business and needs, we offer tailor-made insurance solutions and create value for our partners - always with the customer in focus. BNP Paribas Cardif Nordic is the insurance unit within the banking group BNP Paribas, one of Europes leading players within bank and finance services.
We are now looking for a analytical and communicative Manager to our Risk Management & Permanent Control team. Someone who shares our commitment and sense of responsibility. Are you our new Head of Risk Management & Permanent Control?
As Head of Risk Management & Permanent Control you will...
• be responsible for supporting and promoting a risk-conscious approach in the business and ensuring that the risk appetite framework of the company is built and monitored continuously, with the aim to ensure high quality standards across the organization and its activities. Today, the risk team consists of the risk managerand two employees. Risk Management & Permanent Control is responsible for fostering and ensuring strong risk awareness among employees. The Risk function is defined as a key function and as such will be subject to both internal and external (FSA) fit and proper requirements and assessment. The position is located at the Nordic headquarter in Gothenburg.
The assignment includes but not limited to the following tasks and responsibilities:
Continuously identifying and evaluating risks through risk reporting
Perform controls according to an annual plan and to Group and Corporate control plans and propose improvement measures
Systematically contribute to the documentation of processes and propose updates when required
Validate and report within the group's risk management system
Manage incident reporting and follow-up on actions taken
Fraud prevention; owner of the local framework and reporting
Being responsible for all risk obligation related to regulatory key functions in insurance
Support the Board of Directors, and the CEOs with relevant information on risks
Coordinate Risk committees, including participation and formalization
Liaise with other risk departments (actuarial, compliance) and IT security
Manage recommendations from both internal and external auditors, acting as the contact person
Contribute to and coordinate the Solvency 2 regulatory reporting (ORSA/SFCR/RSR) and contribute to Annual report
We are looking for...
• someone that today works with similar issues. ideally in insurance, banking, or audit. The position requires a structured way of working and strong teamworking and communication skills due to the roles many contact surfaces and interactions across the organization. You should be flexible and able to deliver punctually and with high quality, even under stressed circumstances. Moreover, we see that you have high integrity, accuracy and are comfortable and able work independently.
In this role, you'll need to have a good understanding of how the different parts of the business affect each otherand can identify and evaluate both operational and other risks through this overall view. You have the ability to discuss and explain your standpoint in any situation.
Our wishes:
• Academic degree (e.g Master of Business Administration) or equivalent education / experience are definite requirements for this position.
• Experience from the Finance or/and Actuarial field
• The role requires a 3-5 years of relevant experience
• In this role, you need to be fluent in English, both verbally and in writing. Proficiency in Swedish is meritorious. In the group the working language is English.
Meritorious if you also have.....
• Insurance certification / diploma, e.g. IFU
• Risk Management Certification
• Experience within insurance with a knowledge on Solvency 2
Why BNP Paribas Cardif?
Imagine an organization, small enough to develop but large enough to handle change. At BNP Paribas Cardif, the business development perspective permeates everything we do and comes with encouragement to drive ideas and space to develop new products and services in a changing world. With 120 employees in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, we develop and deliver risk insurance through partners in the Nordic markets.
If you join us, you will enter into an exciting phase in an international company with a multicultural environment. Brining your experience and expertise into the organization, you will have the opportunity to make a difference all while being surrounded by committed and wonderful colleagues.
In addition to that, we also offer beneficial pension plan, wellness allowance, floating work free days, exercising on working hours, Benify's portal for benefits, competence development and social activities and events.
Please visit www.bnpparibascardif.se
or our hashtag on LinkedIn #BNPParibasCardifNordic
Additional information:
The position is a permanent employment starting according to agreement. If you have questions about the position, please contact William Östling at william.ostling@bnpparibascardif.com
You are welcome to submit your application to our job portal, through the link below. The last day to apply is the 28th of July. Do not hesitate to submit your application. As the selection processes and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, the position may be filled before the last application date. Please note that there could be some delay in the recruitment process due to summer vacation.
