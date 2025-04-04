Head of Revenue Management
2025-04-04
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Halmstad
, Mölndal
, Falkenberg
, Kungsbacka
, Halmstad
, Mölndal
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Business Unit Solar and Batteries is part of Vattenfall's Business Area Wind which is responsible for Vattenfall's Renewable activities within Wind, Solar PV, and Battery Storage. Today, BA Wind develops, constructs, and operates renewable generation in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK. BU Solar & Batteries is responsible for all large-scale solar and battery development and has its purpose to enable fossil-free living within one generation through profitable solar and battery assets. To fulfill this purpose, BU SoBa is active along the whole value chain from early stage development to operations. Within BU SoBa, the Head of Revenue Management drives commercial success and revenue optimization.
What will you do?
As Head of Revenue Management, you will play a critical role in securing optimized and bankable revenues for Vattenfall's solar and battery assets. Your focus will be on maximizing revenue streams through strategic market positioning, contract negotiations, and operational innovation. You will lead a team that ensures financial success by developing long-term offtake strategies, optimizing revenue structures, and aligning products with evolving market and regulatory conditions.
Responsibilities
As the Head of Revenue Management, you will:
Develop and execute revenue strategies to maximize financial performance.
Secure and optimize Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and trading contracts.
Define and implement subsidy bid strategies.
Ensure market access and commercial readiness of solar and battery assets.
Identify new revenue opportunities through operational improvements and product innovation.
Align revenue streams with regulatory requirements and changing market conditions.
Act as the primary interface for internal teams and external stakeholders.
Drive continuous improvement in revenue management processes.
Qualifications
We are looking for a candidate with the following knowledge and background:
Extensive experience in commercial management (ideally revenue management) in renewable energy (ideally Solar or Batteries).
Deep understanding of power market dynamics, pricing structures, and subsidy frameworks in key European markets.
Experience in managing high-impact negotiations with utilities, offtakers, and trading partners.
Strong analytical and commercial mindset with the ability to optimize business models and identify new revenue opportunities.
Ability to translate complex financial and regulatory concepts into actionable strategies.
Strong leadership, stakeholder management, and problem-solving skills in an international environment.
A proactive, results-driven mindset with a focus on continuous improvement.
Effective communication skills to align cross-functional teams and external partners.
You will report to Director of Portfolio and Asset Management within BA Wind's Solar & Batteries business unit.
Location: Hamburg, Berlin, Amsterdam, Stockholm, London
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Dynamic Workplace: A diverse environment characterized by team spirit and flexibility.
Professional Growth: Opportunities for career advancement in a growing sector.
Inclusive Culture: A supportive and inclusive workplace that values diversity and encourages collaboration.
Attractive employment conditions: A comprehensive remuneration, flexible working hours and locations, two brand new offices in Hamburg and Berlin, employee health and sport support.
More Information
We welcome your application in English no later than, April 10, 2025. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Sandra Domschke via email: sandra1.domschke@vattenfall.de
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classified the final candidates might be subject to a security vetting process, according to Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556036-2138)
432 65 VÄRÖBACKA Arbetsplats
Väröbacka - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9266591