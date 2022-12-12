Head of Retail Operations Stockholm
2022-12-12
ZEEKR is a premium electric vehicle and technology solutions brand from Geely Holding Group, China's largest privately held automotive company. The ZEEKR brand and its first car, the 001, were unveiled at a brand night prior to Shanghai Auto Show in April 2021. What ZEEKR pursues is to co-create the highest enjoyment for the travel experience of its users.
Hand on heart - aren't you a bit bored with your current, mundane job and yearn for a little more flair and pizzazz? Wouldn't it be awesome to be part of launching a new premium mobility brand in Europe? If, like us, you thrive in an innovative and fast environment and love to get your hands - but not your car! - dirty, ZEEKR might just be the place for you.
This is a unique opportunity for you to join us at ZEEKR as Head of Retail Operations Stockholm and become a part of a hands-on, dynamic and innovative culture. Our team will have full responsibility to establish the "Commercial Operations" in Europe for an inspiring brand and exclusive electric vehicles. As well as design the new era of sales and distribution, disrupting the traditional car industry. We are looking to implement game-changing customer solutions, driven by technology.
You will be a part of an open-minded and supportive team, where we together create and develop for success! We are striving to have a flat and flexible organization, where everyone can, and will, make an impact. We will live customer obsession!
This is what you will do most of the time
• Establish and operate the ZEEKR Experience center/tech Lab, which is a flagship store, but also a brand center.
• Create a local community and make ZEEKR the "place to be" in Stockholm. It's your job to emotionalize and entertain our consumers.
• Piloting the digital car consultancy in the Experience Center.
You have probably done something like this:
• You have 10 years of experience working in Retail Store management where you have direct end-customer contact sales experience. You have a documented track record of sales success.
• We see that you can come from a range of different backgrounds. You might come from the tech industry but we also consider the Gaming or Entertainment industry as a possible background for this role.
• You have proven experience in building and leading successful sales teams where you excel in creating a culture of engagement and are able to set clear expectations.
• You have strong skills in Omnichannel marketing.
• Experience in the automotive industry is not a must but can be beneficial.
To thrive at ZEEKR we believe that you have the courage to lead with trust and care and you don't mind getting your hands dirty. You are highly innovative and have a great ability to adapt and perform in a constantly changing, fast-paced, highly demanding work environment. Like us, you believe it's important to have a passion to work in an international and multicultural environment with the desire and ability to embrace the diversity of people, perspectives, and styles.
We think that you:
• Have a customer obsession and a strong people and customer-centric mind and behavior
• Are an inspirational leader with an excellent ability to motivate all kinds of people
• Are an empathic colleague that can relate well to others. Your cross-cultural knowledge is vast and you can cooperate effectively with people across culture
• Have an entrepreneurial mindset and dare to make decision
• Are result driven and have strong target orientation
• A strong communicator and fluent in English
• Already based in or willing to relocate to Stockholm
Do you want to join us on our journey? Contact us for more information:
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior recruiter, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
, +46 72 988 85 44 for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Last Application date: 2023-01-09
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
In the recruitment process for this role a background check will be carried out for the final candidate.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
