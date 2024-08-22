Head of Regulatory Affairs Sculptra
Whether it's the unique breadth of our integrated offering that covers Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology products; or our commitment to recognizing and rewarding people for the contribution they make - working here isn't like anywhere else.
At Galderma, we actively give our teams reasons to believe in our ambition to become the leading dermatology company in the world. With us, you have the ultimate opportunity to gain new and challenging work experiences and create an unparalleled, direct impact.
Head of Regulatory Affairs Restylane Sculptra
Location: Uppsala, Sweden (hybrid, 3 days at the office)
Would you like to work as a Group Manager for Regulatory Affairs in a global organization that is currently in an exciting and expansive phase? Then this can be the role for you!
The Regulatory Affairs Department at Galderma Uppsala is responsible for all Regulatory aspects of Galderma's aesthetic business at global level. This includes new product registrations, line extensions and Life Cycle Management of the portfolio.
About the Role
We are now looking for a leader to manage the team of Regulatory Affairs professionals focused on the Biostimulator portfolio and other Medical devices with certain cross-functional responsibilities. The team is responsible for all regulatory activities with the objective to obtain and maintain product licenses in key markets worldwide. You will manage a team of independent individuals who each possess high-level skills. The culture of the group is reflected by cooperation and trust. Your task among others will be to lead the group further in its development, and to ensure that regulatory projects move forward.
Your responsibilities and focus will include:
* Lead the strategic work for regulatory activities within the team in close collaboration with the Department Head and the team managers for Sculptra.
* Development of overall regulatory strategies for new marketing applications worldwide
* Team leadership and individual development in order to reach the overall objectives set for the organization.
* Development of working methods and routines for the team
* Ensure that the group has the necessary resource and competencies in order to succeed
* Driving key regulatory affairs projects and activities across the organization
Skills & Qualifications:
We are looking for an experienced person and who is able to handle change and challenge as part of the everyday work. Your ability to encourage, empower and recognize your team is a key component of the role and an important success factor for Galderma.
* Hold a university degree in a life science area such as Pharmaceutical Science or similar
* You should preferably have several years' experience of Regulatory Affairs, within the Medical Device or Pharmaceutical industry.
* Management experience.
* You are flexible and able to accept the need for change. You have the ability to create a vision of change and to build commitment to this vision for your group.
* You are self-driven, flexible, methodical and have the ability to structure work and manage multiple requests while maintaining timelines
* You possess good communication and collaboration skills and are fluent in Swedish and English, both verbal and written.
What we offer in return
You will be working for an organisation that embraces diversity & inclusion and believe we will deliver better outcomes by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
As a new Manager at Galderma, you will participate to our Leadership programs and reflect on how you lead yourself and others. You will also join a local network of managers to discuss, exchange perspectives and get support from peers.
As Galderma's Global Center of Excellence for Aesthetics we have in Uppsala a unique edge as we have on our site the whole product chain from research and development to production and marketing. Here our nearly 600 employees work on our world leading brands such as Restylane, Azzalure and Sculptra.
We are offering you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both professional and personal development is encouraged. We are based in modern offices and located just by the river (Fyrisån) in Uppsala only a 10 minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
We welcome your application via our company website CAREERS | Galderma. If you are currently an employee of Galderma, we welcome your application via our internal career site via Workday. Apply as soon as possible though no later than the 21st of September 2024. The selection process is ongoing and the role may be filled prior the last application date.
* If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first virtual conversation with the recruiter.
* The next step is a virtual conversation with the hiring manager
* The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you. And people that are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos is the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
