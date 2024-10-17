Head of R&D and Production Applications
Ericsson AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
As Head of R&D and Production Applications, you will lead a sourcing team in a global environment. You will have a team, responsible for running all sourcing projects related to R&D Software Development Tools, PLMN and Production Software, including Industry 4.0 for the entire Ericsson Group.
Key responsibilities include to develop, lead, and manage the organization to ensure that RFx Management and Supplier Relationship Management are continuously developed and followed-up against business targets for the category in scope. In this role, your contributions will also be to influence and nurture and execute on Category Strategy, Targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and secure a Sourcing Projects that supports Ericsson's current & future business needs. By doing so, you oversee steering business awards to suppliers, regulate risk, cost and demands, whilst securing quality and compliance.
This responsibility also incorporates supplier interaction and key deal negotiations as well as interaction with stakeholder units in R&D, PLMN and Supply units mainly as well as on an Ericsson Group level to drive support and collaboration.
The primary location of the job is Kista, Sweden.
What you will do:
• Ensure that Ericsson gets the best worldwide pricing possible.
• Ensure Ericsson has cost effective R&D Software Development Tools, PLMN, Production Software and Industry 4.0 solutions and business models in the software domain.
• Cater for stakeholder demand for all R&D Software Development Tools, PLMN, Production Software and Industry 4.0 software in Ericsson.
• Define and execute Sourcing Projects connected to R&D Software Development Tools, PLMN, Production Software and Industry 4.0.
• Build a positive and productive work environment for your organization and functional area.
• Head up the performance management process.
• Drive competence management and develop your team.
• Lead all aspects of supplier base and supplier classification, including definition of Supplier targets and critical metrics.
The skills you bring:
• University Degree, Master of Science and/or Master of Business Administration qualification or equivalent is preferable.
• 7+ years' experience of leading large and international teams
• 7+ years' experience of international sourcing. Preference for R&D Software Development Tools, PLMN, Production Software and Industry 4.0.
• 7+ years' strategic experience negotiating with R&D Software Development Tools, PLMN, Production Software and Industry 4.0: i.e. complex solution software for large customer projects (e.g. communication service providers,
• Excellent commercial and negotiation skills including large complex international sourcing deals within the solution software domain.
• Experience & excellent skills in international cross-country teamwork and team management over different time zones.
• Ability to liaise and interact with top management.
• Proven track record of analytical, communication, commercial and negotiation skills.
• Ability to drive change & transformation in a complex matrix organization.
• Excellent English language skills
• Documented coaching & mentoring skills for large and international teams. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "755580-42914131". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Karolina Grad +4600000 Jobbnummer
8962606