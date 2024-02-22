Head of Quality, SHE and SPS
Scania invites you to apply for the role of Quality, Safety, Health, Environment, and SPS (Scania Production System) Manager at our engine manufacturing plant.
Are you excited about managing all aspects of Quality, SHE and SPS? In this role, you will be a pivotal part and play a key role of our engine manufacturing operations in Sweden, working with everything from improving product quality to help to secure that we follow our Scania Production System as well as all aspects of SHE related questions.
We are a leading manufacturer of engines components for the global transport industry. We are part of TRATON Group, a global leader in commercial vehicles with brands such as Scania, MAN, Navistar and VW Truck & Busses.
Your tasks
As the Head of Quality, SHE and SPS your tasks will include monitoring our production system's performance, fostering continuous improvement, and implementing global strategies and practices.
You will ensure our operations comply with legislations and local standards, manage both internal and external quality audit programs, and perform thorough training of the organization.
Daily tasks involve feedback, lessons learned, and sharing of best practices with both management and staff. You will also assist risk assessment processes, keeping regular reviews and reports on site risk management. Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
* Support and guideline organizational improvement of product quality
* Support and guideline organizational improvement of our application and use of our Scania Production System
* Supporting and maintaining SHE policies and strategies
* Offering training support to the organization within your area of responsibility
* Enhancing effective communication through various platforms
Developing and improving documentation and systems for operational use
Who are you?
We're looking for a leader who demonstrates empathy and decisiveness, with a master's degree in engineering or equivalent professional experience. We are looking for an experienced manager who can lead by example and lead with empathy and humility but in a clear and direct way.
A strong understanding of Scania Production System as well as a high focus on product quality and management systems is essential, as is skill in incident investigation and root cause analysis.
Fluent English communication skills are required. Previous leadership experience, especially in the automotive sector, will be highly valued. Upholding the highest ethical standards, you prioritize customer needs, skillfully navigating through our factory operations. You're proactive across various responsibilities, driving performance, and making informed decisions promptly. Your advisory skills promote respect and collaborative conflict resolution.
Team collaboration is key, and you'll work across different departments, welcoming change and seeking ongoing personal and professional development. Your effective communication and interpersonal skills will be crucial in building trust at all organizational levels.
Who we are
This is an opportunity for significant career advancement in a dynamic industry landscape. At Scania, we celebrate our heritage and engineering excellence, producing superior products om a diverse and inclusive setting. Joining our plant management team, you'll find yourself in a supportive, high-ambition environment, working collaboratively to deliver quality on a global scale.
Application
If you feel you have a fair share of the skills for this interesting role, please apply by submitting your CV and certificates by March 10th. Please send your application as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We will not post this job ad on any other job portals than the ones that are affiliated with Scania nor will we hire a consultant for this role, hence we don't want sales calls or e-mails regarding this please.
