Head of Quality & Sustainability Green Industry Transformation
Ncc Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Malmö Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Malmö
2026-07-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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, Halmstad
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Head of Quality & Sustainability Green Industry Transformation
The green industrial transition is driving a historic transformation of society and industry, creating significant economic, technological and environmental value. As one of NCC's business areas, Green Industry Transformation focuses on delivering large, complex and strategically important industrial and infrastructure projects that enable the green transition across the Nordics.
To support our continued growth and strengthen project delivery across an expanding portfolio, we are strengthening the Operational Development team within the Business Area. As part of this initiative, we are recruiting four new Head of roles that will play a central role throughout the project lifecycle – from early customer engagement and project development to project execution and continuous improvement.
As Head of Quality & Sustainability, you will have functional responsibility for your area across the Business Area. You will represent your function in customer discussions, support project teams and lead the continued development of quality and sustainability methodologies, frameworks and capabilities that strengthen how some of the largest industrial projects in the Nordics are delivered.
This is not a traditional line management role with personnel responsibility. Instead, you will lead through expertise, collaboration and influence, helping projects succeed through strong functional support, capability building and cross-functional teamwork.
Together with the Operational Development team, you will contribute to delivering some of the largest industrial projects in the Nordics and play an important role in supporting successful project outcomes across the Business Area.
The Role and Key Responsibilities
As Head of Quality & Sustainability, you will lead the development, governance and continuous improvement of quality management systems, sustainability frameworks, assurance processes and related methodologies across NCC Green Industry Transformation.
You will play a key role in strengthening how quality and sustainability are integrated throughout the project lifecycle as well as in the Business Area as a whole. We are looking for someone who can combine a structured approach with the ability to engage others, drive continuous improvement and strengthen a culture where quality, sustainability and operational excellence are embedded in the way projects are delivered.
The role spans the full project lifecycle. You will contribute to early customer dialogue and project development activities, lead the continued development of the Quality & Sustainability function and its specialists, and ensure governance, assurance and continuous improvement throughout project execution. Through your functional leadership, you will help establish common ways of working, strengthen quality performance and support successful project outcomes across the Business Area.
Working as part of the Operational Development team, you will play a key role in implementing and continuously improving the Strategic Execution Model (SEM) – the common framework that defines how projects are established, governed, executed and followed up across the Business Area.
The position can be based in any of NCC's Nordic locations. The role involves frequent travel across the Nordic region to support projects, stakeholders and business activities.
You will:
Define and govern quality and sustainability methodologies, frameworks and assurance standards across the Business Area.
Support early project development and customer discussions from a quality and sustainability perspective.
Lead the onboarding, development and capability building of specialists within the Quality & Sustainability function.
Drive the adoption of common quality and sustainability approaches while introducing new ways of working.
Act as a key integrator between planning, cost, risk, project governance, quality and sustainability.
Identify quality and sustainability-related deviations and support corrective actions and continuous improvement initiatives.
• Be responsible for the Business Area's sustainability reporting and ensure compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.
Your experience and background
We believe you are an experienced functional leader with the ability to build capabilities, develop people and drive change in complex project environments.
You bring solid expertise in quality management, sustainability, assurance or a related field, but your greatest strength lies in your ability to translate knowledge into practical ways of working, create engagement and help others succeed. You are a strong communicator and facilitator who enjoys coaching specialists, developing individuals and teams, and helping organisations strengthen a culture of quality, sustainability and continuous improvement by creating understanding, engagement and commitment.
You bring deep expertise in ISO standards, certification requirements and audit frameworks, with a proven ability to develop and improve management systems in certified environments. You translate compliance requirements into practical ways of working that strengthen assurance, audit readiness and continuous improvement.
We welcome candidates from a range of industries. You may have built your career within manufacturing, process industries, energy, infrastructure, construction, EPC organisations or other complex operational environments where quality, sustainability and continuous improvement are critical to success. What matters most is your ability to bring new perspectives, challenge established practices and strengthen how large and complex projects are delivered.
You have experience working in large and complex organisations and are comfortable working across functions, disciplines and stakeholder groups. You influence through expertise, communication and trust rather than formal authority, and combine strategic thinking with a pragmatic, hands-on approach.
Requested qualifications
Several years of experience working within quality management, sustainability, assurance or related disciplines in large and complex organisations.
Experience in developing, implementing and improving quality management systems, sustainability frameworks, governance models, processes Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ncc Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556034-5174), https://www.ncc.se
Hyllie Boulevard 6E (visa karta
)
216 26 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
NCC Kontakt
Nathalie Löfvenmark Nathalie.lofvenmark@ncc.se Jobbnummer
9987183