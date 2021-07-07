Head of Quality, BA Surveillance - Saab AB - Ekonomijobb i Göteborg

Saab AB / Ekonomijobb / Göteborg2021-07-07Saab Business Area Surveillance is re-thinking how to develop the quality management function, moving from a decentralized organization to a central function governing general quality management and project quality management across the business area. Are you an experienced manager in quality management and process development? Do you have what it takes to manage the transformation while improving quality support to the projects and operations? Then apply to this challenging but exciting career opportunity!Your roleEffective quality management is core to our business and a critical success factor in delivering on our customer expectations. As Head of Quality, you will be responsible for BA Surveillance management system, audits and certifications, as well as the governance and development of effective process management across the business area. Quality will organize quality managers for the business units and customer projects (project quality managers), as well as the central environmental management function.Key for success is managing the balance as a support function while maintaining integrity and autonomy of the quality function. The organization will also have functional governance of quality management globally for the business area, developing effective collaboration and harmonization.Business Area Surveillance has a global and diverse business and operations, subject to differing regulatory and management system standards and requirements. Current certifications include, but is not limited to, ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO27001, ISO45001 and EN9100. As Head of Quality Management, you will drive harmonization of processes and ways of working, while respecting the differing business prerequisites. This means managing multiple stakeholders, disciplines and priorities. An integral objective for the head of quality is developing the quality function to fully meet current and new business requirements, where software and agile development are becoming increasingly more central.Quality will organize some 50 highly skilled quality professionals. The organization is yet to be detailed. For the right candidate, this is a great opportunity to come along at an early stage to define and implement the new organization.Your profileTo fit in this role, you must be highly self-motivated, structured and communicative. You demonstrate strategic height, meaning you can connect the overall business plan objectives to challenges in the quality management domain. You are motivated by the challenge in developing operational efficiency while upholding compliance, regarding the two as interdependent rather than opposites. You express true integrity in your role and you are comfortable in leading as a line manager as well as a functional leader.Our values Trust, Drive, Expertise and Diversity inspire you and you can picture yourself becoming an ambassador for our culture initiative "Together As One" in your day to day work.Required skills:Master degree in relevant field, or equivalent experienceSystematic and structured approachMinimum five years of experience in quality management and understanding of international standards for management systemsExperienced in managing requirements on operations and process managementProven leadership skills, previous management experience is requiredExcellent analytical skills, including effective root cause analysisProven track record of effective change managementExcellent communication skills in English and Swedish, written and verbalDesired skills:Management in matrix organizationsAudit managementKnowledge of Surveillance's product portfolio and operationsKnowledge of Saab's structure for process managementExperience from defence and/or aviation industryThis position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.What you will be part ofQuality will be part of Operational Excellence at BA Surveillance, you will report to the Head of Operational Excellence. Functionally, you will also report to Saab's Head of Group Quality. You will interact throughout and outside of BA Surveillance and travelling will be required. Base office location is at any of Surveillance's major Swedish sites Göteborg, Järfälla or Huskvarna.Read more about us hereStarting date as soon as possible but no later than November 1st.Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.If you aspire to help create and innovate whilst developing yourself in a challenging team setting, Saab may well have the perfect conditions for you to grow. 