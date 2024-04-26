Head of Quality Assurance and Operational Readiness
Who we are
Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future and we are looking for brilliant people to join our digital transformation journey in Sweden. Do you have an interest in technology and like to challenge the telecom industry and want to create great customer experiences? Do you have a sense of humor and prefer seeking solutions rather than pointing out problems? Then, please keep on reading.
We are transforming
At Telenor we are accelerating our digital transformation. In the Consumer IT Tribe, we are building a modern and fast-paced software development organization with a mission to enable and accelerate Telenor Swedens Consumer business. We have the accountability to provide fast paced software development from business support systems up to the channel layer.
What you'll do
As Head Quality Assurance & Operational Readiness in Consumer IT you will enable our squads to deliver IT by balancing scale, complexity, and velocity with high reliability.
You will be responsible for running two to three teams (chapters) and making sure our delivering squads can deliver and execute in a reliable way. As a leader - you have responsibility to ensure the employees and teams growth and lead your teams in the right direction.
In your role as Head Quality Assurance & Operational Readiness you will be:
* Responsible for Service Reliability Engineering
* Responsible for Quality Assurance
* Accountable for Problem management
* Accountable for Incident Management
* Accountable for ensuring/managing Technical debt
Who are you
You are a seasoned leader within software development, used to work in an agile context. You have a passion for quality and years of experience working with monitoring complex business critical solutions. Your communication skills are excellent, both to developers as well as to top management, and you are not afraid of challenge yourself and your colleagues to get the work done. You are always striving for improvements and love to understand current challenges and how to mitigate them.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you'll be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you'll get:
* A flexible way of work - have a lunch workout without having to rush back, leave/pick up the kids from school? This is not a problem as long as your teams are happy and your work gets done.
* A generous health and benefit package with wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, employee discounts, regular health checks, occupational pension and much more.
* The possibility to continuously deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence you would like to expand on.
Come join us now
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Rickard Tauson, rickard.tauson@telenor.se
. Please do not send your CV via email as these will not be evaluated.
Good to know:
* According to Telenor's policy, we conduct background checks on the final candidate for all recruitments.
* Location: Stockholm
