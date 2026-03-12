Head of PU AEW Support Solutions
Passionate about making ideas a reality? Join our welcoming world of tech and let your ideas soar.
Your role
In this senior leadership role within Saab's Airborne Early Warning (AEW) business unit, you will hold a key leadership position in driving and scaling the global support business for GlobalEye. You will be responsible for developing a competitive, customer-focused and sustainable aftermarket offering in line with the growing international footprint of the program.
Leading a sizeable organisation and working closely with contributing Business Units, you will ensure operational excellence, long-term profitability and a unified support approach across markets.
In this role, you will
* Lead and further develop the aftermarket business within BU AEW, in close collaboration with support functions across other Business Units contributing to the GlobalEye offering.
* Drive the growth and long-term development of the AEW aftermarket business, ensuring scalability and profitability in line with the expanding GlobalEye customer base.
* Align and harmonise support solutions to meet diverse customer requirements, balancing individual needs with common, efficient and sustainable delivery models.
* Lead an organisation of approximately 100 employees across one to two management layers, ensuring clear accountability, strong performance and continued capability development.
* Act as a key contributor to BU AEW leadership, providing direction and structure to secure a competitive and customer-focused global support offering.
You will report to the Head of Head of BU Airborne Early Warning and the broader Saab organization. The role may involve occasional travel.
Your profile
You are a strategic and analytical leader with a solid technical foundation, preferably an engineering degree. You bring structure and clarity to complex environments and have a demonstrated ability to turn direction and ambition into tangible results, leading initiatives all the way from concept to execution.
You likely bring
* Extensive experience from leading and developing an aftermarket business, with full accountability for performance, delivery and long-term growth.
* Solid experience from the aviation industry, with a strong understanding of operational, technical and customer support environments.
* Excellent communication and senior leadership skills, with the ability to engage and align stakeholders at all levels of the organisation.
* Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
* Proven experience of leading managers and larger teams with full personnel responsibility.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
