Head of Project Management at Global Leisure Group
SPI Global Play AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2025-04-23
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SPI Global Play AB i Malmö
Bring Leisure to the World - Lead Our Global Project Delivery
Do you have what it takes to lead an international project management organization that brings ambitious leisure concepts to life? Are you ready to drive structure, strategy, and success across a diverse global team?
We're hiring a Head of Project Management to lead our multi-brand, international project delivery organization at Global Leisure Group. Based in Malmö, Sweden, with international travel expected, this role ensures that bold concepts become tangible destinations for families, retailers, and entertainment venues worldwide.
About Global Leisure Group
Global Leisure Group is the world's leading provider of turnkey leisure and play solutions. With eleven specialist brands under one group, we design and deliver play spaces, retail environments, themed attractions, water adventures, and more - from concept to installation in over 50 countries. Visit us at www.globalleisure.group
The Role: Head of Project Management
Reporting to the Group Management Team, you will lead our international project management function, overseeing the full lifecycle of diverse projects-from design to delivery. Your team includes Senior Project Managers, Project Managers, Project Leaders, Coordinators, and Assistants as well as Quotation and Procurement Officers.
You will ensure operational performance, team leadership, financial control, and continuous improvement-while collaborating with Design, Quotation, Procurement, Logistics, and Site Operations.
This role is key to delivering scalable success and innovation across our global portfolio.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead the Project Management department across all brands and regions.
• Oversee project execution from initiation through delivery, ensuring alignment with strategic goals and customer expectations.
• Set and refine PMO tools, frameworks, and templates in coordination with the team and Management.
• Monitor departmental KPIs, project budgets, timelines, resource allocation, and quality metrics.
• Support executive reporting, governance audits, and resource balancing across the portfolio.
• Coach project personnel across levels, fostering a high-performing team culture.
• Manage escalations, risk registers, and issue resolution with clarity and urgency.
• Collaborate on procurement and supplier negotiations to meet budget and quality targets.
• Ensure strong client communication and successful project handover documentation, invoicing, and aftercare.
• Travel as needed to project sites, supplier meetings, and partner facilities worldwide.
Your Profile
Required:
• Extensive experience managing international, cross-functional project teams.
• Leadership background across the full project lifecycle with financial ownership.
• Strong track record in stakeholder alignment, reporting, and continuous improvement.
• Experience in using and implementing project tools (e.g., SuperOffice, CRM, Planview, MS Project).
• Fluency in English (other languages a plus); strong communicator and decision-maker.
• Ability to thrive under pressure and drive structure in a dynamic setting.
Preferred:
• Background in leisure, retail rollouts, entertainment, construction, or design-led installations.
• Familiarity with EN norms, permits, and safety standards.
• Degree in Project Management, Engineering, Architecture, or a related discipline.
Why Join Us?
• Be part of a company that creates imaginative, high-impact destinations worldwide.
• Lead a key department shaping how we deliver experiences across industries and geographies.
• Influence strategy, process, and culture in a fast-scaling international organization.
• Collaborate with experts across creative, technical, and commercial domains. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
E-post: employment@spiglobalplay.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SPI Global Play AB
(org.nr 556508-2897)
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Global Leisure Group AB Jobbnummer
9299727