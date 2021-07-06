Head of Program Management - Heart Aerospace AB - Datajobb i Göteborg

About Heart AerospaceHeart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable mode of transport for regional travel. Our goal is to serve the market in every corner of the world.Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. The ES-19 is a fully electric aircraft, and our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located on Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. At Heart you'll be working at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our small, fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together.Role OverviewThe Head of Program Management reports to the Head of Operations and has broad responsibility for developing and deploying our program management capabilities. This will include establishing our ways of working, both between internal organizations and external suppliers, including practical and contractual matters.Initially this will be a hands-on role, but you will have the opportunity to recruit and grow the program management office. You will initially develop the Integrated Master Schedule for the ES-19 program, which will be accomplished though collaboration with all internal stakeholders.This is a new role which presents both a challenge and exciting opportunity to develop, advance, and influence the development of our program management office (PMO).Qualifications & Experience- BS/BA in related field plus 10 years or more related experience.- Experience working in the commercial aerospace industry in an OEM environment.- Demonstrated work experience with program processes and related tools & systems.- Program management experience for large aerospace projects.- Experience with commercial aircraft development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)- Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization or international equivalent.- High level of experience using Microsoft Office suite, including Project.- Excellent interpersonal and organization skills.- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English.- Eagerness to work with others.- Passion for aircraft and Heart's mission.The ideal candidate would have- Continuous improvement, six-sigma, lean, or other similar training or certification.- Recognised industry certification in Program Management, Contract Management or Supply Chain Management.- Knowledge of the principles of Earner Value Management.- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment.Heart Aerospace is a Swedish startup making electric regional airplanes. Heart's mission is to create the fastest, most affordable and sustainable transportation for regional travel to every corner of the world. Our first aircraft is the ES-19, a nineteen-passenger airliner with an operating range of 400 km. Our goal is to have the aircraft certified for commercial operation by 2026.