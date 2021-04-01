Head of Professional Services- SaaS - Nasdaq Stockholm AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Head of Professional Services- SaaS
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-01
Head of Professional Services- SaaS
As a vital part of Nasdaqs Market Technologys strategy we are continuing to focus on bringing our SaaS solutions to new markets. As a leader, you will champion the delivery excellence of our SaaS offerings within our Market Place Services Platform suite.
With this position we offer:
The opportunity to join an exciting and rapidly growing segment where you will lead and grow a newly established team. The team will consist of two experienced project managers and onboarding specialists who together deliver, onboard, and support our rapidly growing customer base.
Your Roles and Responsibilities
In this role, you will:
Work closely with other teams including sales, engineering, our service desk and product teams to ensure projects are of high quality, within budget and delivered on time, all the while ensuring Nasdaq governance processes are upheld.
Champion our SaaS initiative and build out both the team and the service, developing best in class SaaS practices and onboarding for our clients.
Take on revenue responsibility for Professional Services associated with the product.
Spearhead new business-centric initiatives, be hands-on in introducing new ways of working, coach team members, and communicate a clear vision to the team.
Assist our Service Desk with ongoing customer support.
Frequently interact with and build strong relationships with both key internal and external stakeholders.
Drive the transformation of professional services contributing to the success of the company and clients.
In this role, you will be expected to lead by example and deliver consistently with client success and growth in mind.
We expect you to have:
You are an accomplished leader with 2-5 years of management or leadership experience.
Proven ability in putting the customer first and striving to deliver the best solutions.
Experience in solving problems and driving teams toward continuous improvement.
You have previous experience in FinTech, and are familiar with the needs and concepts of financial markets that attract customers to our products.
Project management experience, preferably working with international customers.
It would be great if you have
Previous SaaS experience
Does this sound like you?
This is a global role reporting to Head of Professional Services for Market Infrastructure Operators (MIO) and New Markets. This team is currently located in Stockholm, but has many other supporting resources across the world. Clients are evenly distributed across APAC, Americas, and EMEA. The preferred location for this role is Stockholm.
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable law.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/81723149
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-01
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-01
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Tullvaktsvägen 15
11556 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5670764
