Head of Production Test - Curval AB - Byggjobb i Stockholm

Curval AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm2020-03-03Incell International is a fast-growing technology company that develops, manufactures and sells lithium batteries for the telecom market. We are now looking for a Head of Production Test to our office in Kista, who wants to be a part of our journey towards becoming the world leading supplier of smart and sustainable lithium battery solutions. We offer you a stimulating and interesting job in a fast-paced international environment.As Head of Production Test you will be based in Kista, but lead the global production test development team, and perform installation validation and qualification at the production sites world wide. You will own the test development process, and create complex high-quality production tests that satisfy the stakeholders' needs and requirements. Further, you will coordinate the development of test fixtures to verify PCB functions at local subcontractors, coordinate and develop functional tests for final assembly production, as well as coordinate aftermarket tests & repair tools. You will have the possibility to break new ground and secure that our production test is best-in-class.To succeed as our Head of Production Test, we believe that you have:Relevant engineering background in electronics, computer science or production engineeringGenuine work experience in for the role relevant areasMore than 5 years' work experience in project managementGood documentation and communication skillsGood knowledge in LabVIEW & TestStandGood knowledge in installation qualification and validationFluent in English both in writing and speakingAbility to lead and work in an international settingExperience in test specification work, as well as implementation and hands on workExperience from yield-improvement and test time reduction work is a plusThe position will involve travelling.At Incell, we are driven by innovation and cutting-edge technology in the exciting field of lithium batteries. Since the start in 2015 with the vision of a smart and sustainable future for telecom power back-up solutions we have grown to a global leader in our field. This has only been made possible with our great team of dedicated professionals who share our vision for smart and sustainable batteries. Even as we grow, we keep our entrepreneurial spirit and together face new challenges every day. It is sometimes a difficult and tough journey but together we make all challenges exciting and fun. To be successful in this role we believe that you are motivated by innovation and achieving results in a fast-paced environment. You want to work with professionals from all over the world where you learn something new every day.For further information please contact our recruitment consultant Peter Ternebring at Confidera Urval, phone number 070-639 88 89.2020-03-03Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-02Curval ABStrandbergsgatan 61 3TR11251 Stockholm5130464