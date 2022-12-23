Head of Production
2022-12-23
At Airmee, we're working hard to create the best delivery experience in the world and optimize logistics to make it more efficient and environmentally sustainable. Speed & Quality is what makes us the highest rating delivery service in the Nordics and we are looking for a Head of Production to make sure that we always deliver on that promise.
Airmee is one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups transforming last-mile delivery, backed by some of Sweden's biggest investors and entrepreneurs. We help e-commerce by leveraging machine learning and powerful proprietary research-based technology to provide convenient and fast e-commerce deliveries in urban areas same day or as fast as within the hour.
If you are data driven and enjoy working in an entrepreneurial and rapidly-evolving environment, this role is for you.
Our Operations Workflow consists of two components; Production & Last Mile. While the Last Mile takes care of the actual delivering, our production team ensures that our customers receive their deliveries on time, every time. The production consists of three major workflows: Pick-up from retailers, transit to sorting depots & sorting.
As Head of Production you will lead the processes and systems as well as the full range of levers to measure and improve our production. You will be responsible for developing our operative metrics related to productivity targets, cost per unit, and eliminating deviations throughout the parcels value chain.
As a leader, you're expected to provide the team with the tools needed for success while driving improvements in productivity and efficiency through data-driven decisions and analytical problem-solving.
This role requires that you stay connected to the details and keep a skeptical mindset when metrics and anecdotes differ. You will dive deep into data to identify problems, understand root cause, develop preventative measures and reporting structure to follow-up and minimize impact.
You will drive our forecasting work that ultimately informs staffing plans & vehicle supply. It goes without saying that the plans will be supported by productivity targets based on past performance and future targets.
This role requires cross-functional collaboration primarily with Last Mile, Operations Solutions & Operations Development. Like all roles at Airmee, this is a very hands-on role focused solely on execution.
What are we looking for?
You are a data-driven individual that measures success based on predefined metrics. Although understanding data is a must, it cannot be done without a touch in reality. At Airmee, we don't do analysis for the sake of it. We analyze to inform our actions that guide our day to day work.
You cannot be a stranger to operating in fast-moving environments. Airmee's high performance bar requires that you are self-motivated, always aiming towards tangible targets. At Airmee, you will spend considerably more time doing the hands-on work than defining visions and making high-level plans.
A successful candidate will be an analytical, resourceful, goal-oriented doer with the ability to work independently under time constraints to meet deadlines.
What will you be doing?
• Develop, implement and drive metrics for every aspect of our operations (pick-up, transit, sorting) on a daily basis.
• Ensure reporting formats that creates transparency and accountability across different teams
• Drive improvements in productivity, cost and quality through data driven decisions and analytical problem solving.
• Lead volume forecasting work to inform Last Mile & Terminal teams daily, monthly & quarterly planning
• Define & follow-up on metrics, targets & reporting format for all functions & teams
• Ensure that processes are implemented in sorting depots, mainly in Stockholm
What skills and experience do you need?
• A minimum of 3 years experience in a top tier consulting, strategy, operational and/or a leading role in a tech startup
• Bachelor's degree in science/engineering, economics, finance, management, or similar field (MBA a plus)
• Experience in manufacturing or process industry is a plus
• 1+ years of Experience in Performance metrics
• Data-driven decision mentality and sound business judgment through deep analytical thinking
• Able to balance the role of the strategist with urgency while simultaneously managing delivering results in a growing and very fast-paced environment.
• Get stuff done attitude: you are not afraid of rolling up your sleeves and getting your hands dirty
• Fluent in Swedish and English
This is a role for those who want to be part of Airmee's journey and growth. There are good opportunities to advance within your role and the company.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Airmiz AB (org.nr 559030-8663), http://www.airmee.com
Airmee Jobbnummer
7291797