Head of Product Operations Land & Sea
2025-10-07
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
We are now looking for a Head of Product Operations Land&Sea. The Product Unit Electronic Surveillance, with 350 persons located in Sweden and Germany, is a part of Saabs sensor portfolio in the passive domain, with responsibilities for engineering, profit/loss as well as customer interfaces and deliveries.
Are you a leader who inspires and empowers others to excel in a dynamic and growing business? We are looking for a communicative and driven leader to take on the role of Head of Product Operations Land&Sea, Product Unit Electronic Surveillance (PU ES).
This is a newly established position, giving you the unique opportunity to shape both the role and the future of electronic surveillance. You will be a key player driving growth, with responsibility for contracts, deliveries and finances with respect to landbased and naval passive sensor solutions. The team of ~15 person who will help you consist mainly of project managers and technical project managers.
You will work closely with the Head of PU ES, but also collaborating across departments and business units within Saab to strengthen our capabilities and ensure long-term success. As a key member of the PU ES management team, you will help set strategic direction while also supporting operational excellence.
Your profile
We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced leader with profound communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills. You are strategic and analytical, with a strong ability to solve complex problems while also being results-oriented and hands-on when needed. With a structured and disciplined approach, you take responsibility for your assignments and foster an open and trustworthy climate, characterized by collaboration.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
* Solid and proven experience in a leadership role
* Solid and proven business acumen and financial understanding
* Experience of product development and project management is highly meriting
* A technical interest, supported by relevant education
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
