Head of Product management at Underwater Systems
Saab AB / Chefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Linköping
2023-10-06
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
We are now looking for a Head of Product management to be a part of our Strategy and Portfolio department at Business unit Underwater Systems. We are an international organization with operations in several regions and countries consolidated in the unit where we have a global responsibility for products and portfolio. You will lead a team of 13 employees and report to Head of Strategy and Portfolio.
Our product managers are in charge of our products life cycle, setting the strategic direction and drive them together with several important stakeholders. You will need to be active in marketing and sales as well as execution. You will work together with contract managers, developers and production to ensure successful business and that we follow our product roadmaps. As head of Product Management, you will also be active in interacting with our partners and customers.
You will be responsible of increasing a global focus supporting not only our Swedish operations in product management, but also our global operations. With the goal to keep our product life cycles aligned with the business strategy.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who has previous experience in product management roles. As Head of product management, you will need to possess strong business acumen; understanding the product management impact on business success. You will focus on achieving results through a team effort and contribute to the BU's overall strategy.
We put great emphasis on personal characteristics; you are engaged, driven and you have the ability to motivate and enthuse your surroundings. Your leadership style is highly communicative, collaborative and promotes an open, trustful and encouraging work environment.
To succeed in this role, you need to have:
* Experience from product and portfolio management
* Product knowledge or great interest in learning about our many products
* Background in technology with ability to understand business
* Strategic skills
You are a confident communicator in both Swedish and English and you easily share information in a clear and relevant manner, both verbally and in writing.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional requirements on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
BU Underwater Systems design, develop and build the coolest unmanned underwater systems on the planet. Always with the mindset of keeping people and society (and seas) safe. With our portfolio of products spanning from state-of-the-art torpedoes, military and commercial ROV 's to autonomous vehicles (and more) - we are a leading player in the domain.
We are now in a period of rapid growth and are looking for you to be a part of our journey! To better suite and adapt to our future we are changing and increasing our current organization. With this change we are looking for more managers to help us secure world -class execution.
We will evaluate candidates continuously which means that the position may be filled prior to the job ad expiration date. If you feel confident that you match the profile we are looking for, please apply now. We look forward to your application!
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_22352". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8172466