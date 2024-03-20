Head of Procurement to Akind Group
DO YOU HAVE EXPERIENCE WITHIN PURCHASING AND WANTS TO BE A PART OF A GLOBAL, VALUE DRIVEN ORGANIZATION? ARE YOU ALSO GREAT AT BUILDING LONG LASTING RELATIONSHIPS AND LEADING A TEAM TOWARDS SUCCESS?
The value driven, corporate group Akind is now looking for their next Head of Procurement. In this role, you will be a part of the finance function, working closely with internal stakeholders and managing a team of two co-workers. You will also negotiate agreements and contracts with suppliers to ensure competitive prices, quality, and delivery terms.
The Procurement Department supports the organization in the purchasing and sourcing process, which includes supplier contract management, order management, performance management, supplier assessment and evaluation. This also means that you will assist managers within the group in their procurement process by providing guidance on whether purchases should be made locally or centrally.
Work tasks
• Develop and implement procurement strategies and processes that result in data-driven decisions based on factual information, with the goal of optimizing cost savings, efficiency, and quality.
• Define and follow up on relevant KPIs to measure, improve and develop the efficiency of the procurement process.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders to understand their procurement needs and requirements and provide strategic guidance and support.
• Lead strategic sourcing initiatives to identify and evaluate potential suppliers, negotiate contracts, and establish long-term partnerships.
• Ensure that the Procurement Department has the right system support and that it integrates well with other functions and is updated on developments within AI and other technological advancements to always benefit from value-creating technology.
• Build a Procurement Department that scales well as purchasing volumes and regulations increase.
To thrive at Akind you share our set of Values; Share Energy, Beat Yesterday and Show Heart, and will act as a role model for living these core values. You are also someone who works proactively, prioritizes tasks and is confident in your negotiation skills.
Other requirements for this role is;
• 10 years of work experience with at least 5 years in procurement
• Excellent negotiation skills
• Fluency in English and Swedish, written and spoken alike
Meriting for this role is;
• Experience working within the service industry
• Leadership experience
As a person you are a team player with great communication skills. You excel at building relationship both internally within the organization, and externally with suppliers. Furthermore, we believe that you are someone with great leadership skills who thrives in a global, fast-phased environment.
Benefits you'll get as an employee at Akind:
• 30 minutes of physical activity per day
• SEK 4,000 in wellness allowance per year
• Private health insurance
• 30 days of vacation
• 3 additional days off after 2 years of employment
• 5 additional days off after 4 years of employment
Our recruitment process
Place of employment: Based at Akind's office in Linköping with a hybrid working model.
Extent: Full time
Start date: ASAP, with regard to notice period
In this process AKIND is working together with Winona, if you have any questions please contact Recruitment Responsible: Sandra Isojärvi at sandra.isojärvi@winonagroup.com
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
About the Company
Akind is a family of brands working together with the aim of making people and business grow. Headquartered in Stockholm, we currently have operations in six countries, more than 10,000 employees and growing.
Akind is a network of specialist brands designed to make people and businesses grow. Our group started as Academic Work, the leading staffing & recruitment company for Young Professionals, and throughout the years we have added new business models through Brights, Crowd Collective and AW Executive Search to be one step ahead and face the needs and challenges of our clients. We are constantly striving to improve, innovate and look for new ways to make the 'world of work' better, smarter, and more fun.
