Head of PPM Build Project & TBR (757614)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2024-12-11
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Linköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson's corporate real estate unit handles all Ericsson's workplaces and properties worldwide including offices, technical space, manufacturing plants and warehouses and is accountable for creating and operating an engaging physical and digital workplace experience. It supports innovation, productivity and enables users to be their best. It works in partnership with Ericsson businesses on value creation, sustainability, and brand experience.
We are now looking for a Head of PPM Build Project & TBR (Head of Portfolio and Project Management & Technical Build Requirements) to join and strengthen our Global Portfolio & Project Management team. The team is part of our Global Portfolio unit, responsible for management and development of Ericsson's global real estate footprint. We strive to continuously redefine and improve human-centric workplaces, to secure we always optimize our premises in accordance with Ericsson's workplace requirements in a world of constant change!
This role leads the Global Build projects and is responsible for the project design delivery and owns the guidelines for our technical build requirements. The role requires the candidate to be a highly skilled and experienced build project manager with great experience in the construction management process.
On this position you will be leading a team of architects and building technology experts who supports the project delivery. The role is under formation so you will be part of an exciting transformation journey.
The preferred location is in EMEA reporting to the head of Global PPM.
What you will do:
Be the leading expert in build project management in Global Real estate
Drive the role of the Job including design and TBR
Taking on Group priority projects by Leading and supporting pre-studies to support business decisions for real estate leases and investments
Be a focal point for the Global build project managers
Together with the head of the unit review and improve the role and WoW
The skills you bring:
Degree in Real Estate Economy, Surveying, Architecture, Civil Engineering or similar
15 years of experience relevant to the job
Proven experience in running build project management in multiple countries
Demonstrated knowledge in building design and technical building requirements
A passion for evolving workplace environments to drive the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and business performance
Strong leadership of teams, external partner contracts and internal partners
Excellent Change & Improvement Management Skills.
Understanding of Real Estate Process, Models & Strategies
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Req ID: 757614 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Datalinjen 4 (visa karta
)
581 12 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9055136