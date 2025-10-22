Head Of Portfolio Management Office
Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-10-22
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe i Solna
, Stockholm
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS
Are you someone who thrives on structure and enjoys leading strategic initiatives from vision to measurable business value? Do you have a passion for structured governance, demand management, cross-functional collaboration with stakeholders, and ensuring IT investments deliver impact? If so, our Head of Portfolio Management Office role might be the perfect fit for you!
As Head of Portfolio Management Office, you will lead the strategic planning, IT demand and prioritization, and execution oversight of SAS's Digital & IT initiatives. You'll be responsible for ensuring that our portfolio of projects and programs is aligned with SAS business goals, delivering measurable business value, and enabling enterprise-wide transparency.
Challenges You Will Work On:
In this exciting and strategic role, you will oversee the IT demand management process, ensuring business needs are effectively translated into priorities and actionable roadmaps.
You will tackle the intricate task of managing SAS's IT project portfolio, providing insights and tracking outcomes to ensure alignment with strategic priorities, resource optimization, and timely execution. As the main point of contact for portfolio governance, you will coordinate with business stakeholders, IT teams, and finance to support investment planning, budgeting, and forecasting. Your ability to collaborate across functions will be crucial in driving transparency, accountability, and strategic alignment across SAS's digital initiatives.
Your ability to collaborate will be crucial as you:
* Own and evolve SAS's portfolio management framework, ensuring transparency, governance, and strategic alignment across all initiatives.
* Define Digital & IT prioritization and investment decision-making processes in collaboration with senior stakeholders.
* Lead and coach a team of IT Demand Model roles and Project Managers, ensuring cohesive planning and execution across the portfolio.
* Drive the development of integrated roadmaps and investment plans that support transformation and operational excellence.
* Collaborate with finance, enterprise architecture, and delivery teams to ensure portfolio decisions are well-informed and documented.
* Monitor portfolio performance, capacity, and resource allocation, and report on progress to executive leadership.
To Be Successful, We Believe You Have:
* Excellent sense of order and structure, with a strategic mindset.
* Strong strategic thinking, analytical capabilities, and decision-making acumen.
* Proven ability to manage complex portfolios and governance processes.
* 10+ years of experience in portfolio management, strategic planning, or program leadership roles.
* Deep understanding of demand governance, investment planning, and delivery models.
* Proficiency in portfolio management tools and reporting frameworks.
* Background in large-scale transformation programs and matrix organizations.
* Skilled in stakeholder engagement and cross-functional collaboration.
* Familiarity with agile, hybrid, and traditional project methodologies.
* The ability to balance long-term vision with operational execution.
* Degree in Business, IT, Engineering, or related relevant professional experience.
* Commitment to work from the office 3 days per week.
Additional Information
* Deadline for application: 27/10/2025. Please send us your CV as soon as possible, as interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Note that we are not able to handle any applications that are sent by email, due to GDPR regulations.
* Desired start date: 07/01/2026
* Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6-month probation period
* This position can be based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm) or in the Copenhagen office, and you will be expected to work onsite. Remote work may also be an option, depending on the agreement made with your manager.
* To be eligible for this position you need an EU-work permit. Please note that we ask you to inform us if you currently have a valid EU-work permit.
* A background check will be conducted at the final stage of this recruitment process, as this role is security classified. If you, are aware of any specific matters that may come up during this background check, we kindly ask you to be transparent about them during the recruitment process. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "3704-43733264". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scandinavian Airlines System Denmark -Norway-Swe Arbetsplats
Scandinavian Airlines System SAS Kontakt
Kevin Brunnberg 00000000 Jobbnummer
9569078