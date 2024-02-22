Head of Planning
Happy Socks AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Happy Socks AB i Stockholm
We are now looking for a Head of Planning to take the torch of leading our planning and forecasting for Happy Socks globally! As our Head of Planning, you'll play a crucial role in setting the sales and margin targets while operating at the crossroads of sales, price and assortment to oversee the planning and delivery of the aligned sales and assortment strategy.
You will collaborate with the executive team to formulate a financial strategic plan aligned with the company's overall strategy, incorporating transparent financial KPIs aimed at meeting revenue and profit targets for channels and markets each fiscal year. You'll also partner with the sales channel leaders, to implement diverse strategies across various business models, category segments, and customer personas.
Tasks & responsibilities
Align bottom-up & top-down sales planning, as well as supply & demand forecasting
Develop strong financial plans, vision and forecasts, in collaboration with sales leaders
Set best in class principals in planning for ecommerce
Provide input into the strategic direction on brand assortment, collections and other assortment segments
Develop a strategic financial framework for the category management assortment plans
Plan and deliver the merchandise assortment financial strategy through top down and bottom up product strategies and financial plans
Ensure departmental forecasting, budgeting and inventory management is planned and delivered
Optimize pricing and promotional strategy collaboratively with e-com and marketing leaders to meet financial goals, while maintaining market competitiveness
Collaborate with the Design & Assortment Director, to increase the mix of sustainable products within the assortment
Requirements & skills
10+ years of senior planning and merchandising experience in e-commerce and major fashion retailers, e.g., as a Category Planning Lead at a multi-category retailer
Experience from planning management and retail strategy development
Fluency in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-05
E-post: career@happysocks.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Happy Socks AB
(org.nr 556753-0349)
116 74 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Happy Socks AB Jobbnummer
8489746