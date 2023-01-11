Head of People & Culture to Icomera in Gothenburg
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland and Italy
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, EQUANS. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, EQUANS delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information.
About the role
We are looking for a Head of People & Culture for Icomera who will continue to develop the company as a great place to work. Doing so by driving engagement, developing leadership & culture as well as supporting the business in developing the right competence for future growth and compliance. As Head of People & Culture you act as the Senior Business Partner towards the company management team as well as for the organization in Europe and North America. Together with your HR-team (3 direct reports in US, UK and Sweden) you drive HR processes and initiatives bringing value to Icomera. You ensure that the company has the right policies and procedures and is a great place to work in all countries where it's present.
After a re-organisation, the current CHRO will head up a broader organization covering Internal communication, HSEQ, IT and People & Culture. The Head of People & Culture will drive the HR agenda, coordinate global initiatives and be part of the organizational development team consisting of the heads of these department. This new role will have the combination of a strategic HR role, managing a team in an international environment, and at the same time have another senior HR colleague to team up with. Regular business trips will be a natural and needed part of the role.
Key responsibilities
• Lead the Global People & Culture team and implement the Talent Management process in the assigned area through coaching of local managers
• Ensure and provide needed support and coaching to managers
• Drive and develop effective and value adding processes
• Drive engagement and nurture and develop culture from an operational as well as strategic perspective
• Drive the Recruitment processes that will secure a diverse and high performing workforce, including a professional talent acquisition process as well as onboarding
• Drive and support relevant competence development in the organization
• Co-ordinate and drive global initiatives
• Employer Branding
• Ensure competitive compensation and benefits in relation to markets
• Governance and system owner for HR-related systems, data and reporting
• Ensure compliance for all countries in relation to Labor law and work environment
• Co-ordinate facility management
Required Competencies and experience
• University degree in Human Resources Management or equivalent
• Solid generalist knowledge in HR and Senior Leadership experience
• Solid experience working in an international and multicultural organization
• Leadership skills
• Project Management experience
• Business understanding and drive for results
• Great communication skills and interpersonal savvy
• High level integrity and trust and ability to deal with ambiguity
• Proven track record of driving engagement, developing & nurturing culture, actively support the organization in competence development & managing compensation and benefits
Who you are...
To be successful in this role you need to have a true passion for both HR and People! You have excellent communication and interpersonal skills and thrive in a dynamic and expansive global environment. You have the ability to navigate and adapt in complex situations in combination with a clear mind when considering priorities and taking decisions. We are looking for a person who embodies our values, is not afraid to challenge, and can combine a visionary mindset with a hands-on approach. You are there for the team, guiding the way forward, and making the different parts in a global structure work together in an efficient and coordinated way
Application and Contact
Your Talent manages this recruitment. If you find the role challenging and interesting, please apply through www.yourtalent.se
Interviews will be held continuously. If you have any questions regarding this position please contact recruitment consultant Johan Sjöberg 0761-709851 johan.sjoberg@yourtalent.se Ersättning
