Head of People & Culture Ops Eskilstuna

We are building the world we want to live in not just for our generation, but also for many generations to come. Here is your opportunity to help us shape the People & Culture agenda for Volvo CE from Eskilstuna, Sweden.
About the role
The Head of People & Culture is responsible for the alignment of all aspects of the business and people alignment. As the Head of People & Culture, you represent Volvo CE in the most professional way. As a leader, you will build strong relationships, creating a dynamic and collaborative work environment. Demonstrating passion for our business modelling integrity and credibility, you will be an integral member of the plant leadership team driving strategic and tactical execution of all people and competence processes.
The Head of People & Culture is a network builder, taking on a hands-on approach to management plans; she/he guides and directs the cross-competences teams in all parts of the organization to achieve the business objectives in customer satisfaction, profitability, and market share.
In this role, the Head of People & Culture will build with the local unions' representatives a relation based on trust and mutual respect, to foster constructive labour relations. Together with their teams, ensure the best preconditions for people to be involved and hence grow and develop with us. In this role, they are required to balance the needs and expectations of all stakeholders, the employees, customers, owners and society.
You are passionate about continuous improvement and developing people and organization.
Key responsibilities and ideal outcomes
• Contribute to the development of a high performing organization owning recruitment, talent, and people management, competence development, and employee wellness with a focus on ensuring succession planning and people development.
• Work proactively in the areas of diversity, attrition analysis, retention strategies, and change management.
• Align People and Culture actions with business strategy to drive performance, employee engagement, and skill development.
• Develop and implement strategic plans to develop the competence of employees at all levels of the organization.
• Ensure appropriate performance goals and career development plans are in place and reflect strategic priorities.
• Develop clear workforce plans to ensure ongoing business continuity. Promote professional working relationships with staffing agencies, technical schools, and Universities.
• Manage effective communication and data flow.
• Be a driving force to transform the People and Culture function through digitalization and automation.
• Manage all budget and forecasting related to P&C expenses/projects/programs
• Manage people and culture aspects to support challenge, grow and enable people of the organization to contribute,be involved and utilize their full potential of work.
• Ensure training and development is prioritized and delivered systematically. training activities in terms of reaction, learning and critical behaviors as well as its impact to organization performance.
Ideal experience
• Several years of leadership experience with an end-to-end business understanding
• Successful track record of improving performance of a site and strong understanding of Lean philosophy and methodology in both industrial and office environment
• Demonstrated experience developing and deploying operational strategies that have yielded measurable financial and non-financial improvements in performance, while maintaining high levels of health and safety, quality, and delivery.
• A strong leader with a successful track record of building organizational capabilities
• Has built successful organizations with capable and resilient teams and individuals, able to deliver sustainable value through effective operational set-up.
• Have operated with a clear and consistent sustainability focus.
• Is used to navigating in a multicultural, international organization.
• Fluency in both Swedish and English is required, as the role involves collaboration and communication across local and global teams.
