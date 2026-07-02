Head of People Nordics (Temporary)
Vkdb Sverige AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Norrköping Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Norrköping
2026-07-02
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, Katrineholm
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If you love the mix of working both strategically and operationally within the People area in a high paced environment, this is a role for you! As Head of People Nordics your mission will be to continue our journey and take the People dimension to the next level.
AUTO1 Group is developing rapidly and working hard to conquer the digital automotive industry. Our mission is to build the best and innovative way to buy and sell cars online. To accomplish this ambitious goal we need to continue building the best company for the best people! As Head of People, you will lead the Nordic People team towards achieving our long term business plans and ambitions. The Nordic People team consists of 6 colleagues within different areas of expertise, including Talent Acquisition, Payroll, People Generalists and Office Management.
This role is a temporary position to cover for a maternity leave for a year and starts in October 2026 and ends in November 2027. This role would be based in Stockholm, Alvik, and report to our local VP Nordics.
As the Head of People, you will have responsibility for our Nordic people organization and you'll be the strategic partner to the Nordic leadership team and managers. You will make sure we systematically improve the work environment processes, making sure we are compliant and best in class. Together with the team, you'll be the go to experts for all managers and employees on all People-related matters.
Your new Role
Your role is all about our brilliant people, and your focus will be on;
Being a true AUTO1 ambassador who inspires others to do their best for us to achieve our common company goals
Setting clear expectations for your team and following up on an individual level. You'll coach the team daily in their individual areas of responsibility
Ensuring that your team members have what it takes to be committed to their work and to function as a high-performing team
Acting as an advisor for management
Support to make sure our hiring process is timely and respectively followed by an onboarding experience
Supporting the organization with employee administration such as employment contracts, salary reviews, updating information in our HRIS, coordination with authorities, tickets and first-line support for employees and managers etc
Be the first point of contact with external partners to ensure legal compliance
Lead and own various People-related topics
Your Skills
Bachelor's degree in HR, business or similar field
Experience in a leadership role, including leading and developing teams, is required
Proven track record in the creation and execution of HR strategies and processes such as L&D, Performance Management, Onboarding, etc.
Data driven approach with moderate excel skills
Coaching skills, on all levels in an organization
A minimum of 4 years in HR
Expert knowledge of Swedish labour law - Danish or Finnish labour law knowledge is a plus but not a requirement.
Experience from working towards other Nordic countries is preferred
You have a prestigeless mindset and you enjoy working in a fast-growing environment where you are given a lot of responsibility
You speak / write fluent Swedish and English
Why AUTO1 Group
A lot of responsibility from the beginning
Once a unicorn, now a listed public company, be part of our success story!
Your contribution counts - with your work, you contribute to our corporate success and you are part of our revolution in the automotive industry
An international team with highly motivated employees and an honest feedback culture
Challenging projects with a lot of room for influence
Benefits - We offer you company pension, health insurance (sjukförsäkring), wellness contribution, discounts on different offers and regular team events Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vkdb Sverige AB
(org.nr 556985-0059)
Importgatan 44 (visa karta
)
602 28 NORRKÖPING Jobbnummer
9988556