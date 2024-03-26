Head of Payments & Accounts Sweden
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla bankjobb i Sundbyberg
2024-03-26
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to lead the future of payments and accounts in Sweden?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Execute the strategy for Payments & Accounts Sweden, ensuring alignment with the company's vision and market demands.
• Lead a multidisciplinary team of 350 FTEs across IT, business/product, and operations to drive excellence and innovation.
• Demonstrate transformational skills to deliver on Payments & Accounts Sweden's change journey.
• Drive product development and management, ensuring the portfolio meets current and future customer needs.
• Facilitate digital transformation to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
• Build strong stakeholder relationships, internally with teams and externally with partners, to support business goals.
• Implement robust risk management and compliance frameworks to safeguard payment systems and accounts.
• Oversee financial performance, setting and achieving targets for cost management.
• Set a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging innovation, knowledge sharing, and professional growth among team members.
• Navigate regulatory landscapes, ensuring compliance and proactively adapting to new regulations affecting payments and accounts.
What is needed in this role:
• Relevant academic background with 15+ years in leadership roles or within management consulting.
• Experience in leading large and diverse teams.
• Demonstrated ability to lead large transformation journeys.
• Skilled in stakeholder engagement across levels.
• Strong analytical abilities.
• Fluency in Swedish and English.
• Financial sector experience, focus on payments and accounts.
• Commitment to teamwork and collaboration.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of a team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Johan Sälgström, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 03.04.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Johan Sälgström
SACO: Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se
Finansförbundet: Kristine Nordin, kristine.nordin@swedbank.se
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-LS1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Johan Sälgström johan.salgstrom@swedbank.se 0764960395 Jobbnummer
8568613