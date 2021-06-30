Head Of Ot/it Security To Afry X - Afry AB - Datajobb i Solna

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Afry AB

Afry AB / Datajobb / Solna2021-06-30About the jobAFRY has created a new unit, AFRY X, to excel in our digital offerings to our clients. In AFRY X we accelerate digital solutions, incubate new ideas and business models and host shared data driven platforms. We will manage the lifecycle of digital solutions, including development, maintenance, and operation.As the Head of OT / IT Security you will be responsible for the overall security posture of AFRY X and the definition and operation of Information Security controls within IT and OT environments in which AFRY X's Industrial IoT and AI software services will operate. This includes the security architecture and secure development / testing processes of AFRY's portfolio of Industrial IoT and AI software services as well as providing thought leadership and guidance on the Industrial IoT security solutions which AFRY X should offer to the marketplace.ResponsibilitiesDesign and deliver security controls, identify new and changing requirements and respond to new and emerging threatsDeveloping and maintain the delivery methodology for OT / IT Security Testing services and Security Governance servicesCreation and maintenance of cybersecurity reference architectures in line with industry best practicePerform security reviews in order to identify any risks or gaps in Industrial IoT and AI solutionsLead, design, and implement improvements in IT / OT cybersecurity threat monitoring, attack response methods, and incident response plansManage the competency development for other security team membersPerform technical project and supplier risk assessmentsEnsure our software and solutions comply with relevant information security policiesAct as the main point of contact for all risk assessment and remediationWho are you?Core RequirementsSeveral years of experience working in the cybersecurity domain with experience of OT security and controlsPrevious experience as a Security Architect with knowledge of advanced IT security topics such as Authentication protocols, IAM systems, Incident Management, Network, and Endpoint securityExperienced with cloud technologies (in particular Azure) the security mechanisms and vulnerabilities they present and will be familiar with Agile development processesGood understanding of concepts like Industry 4.0Degree in Computer Science, Information Management Systems, Statistics, Math, Physics or related fieldThe ability to successfully navigate complex organisations and manage multiple stakeholder interestsFluent in spoken and written English, Swedish is a meritAnd of course, a passion for digitalisation of our client's operations and the transformation of entire industries!We offerWe are looking for someone who wants to be part of AFRY's success story. Are you passionate about digitalisation? Do you like to work together to find the best solution? Then we can offer you career opportunities in a modern workplace!The AFRY Group is ranked as one of Sweden's most popular employer among engineers. At AFRY you will be involved in developing innovative and sustainable solutions within infrastructure, energy and industry. We are always looking for the sharpest skills that can create a future society together with us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will learn from you.We want to create an inclusive culture where all forms of diversity are seen and build an inclusive company in a diverse world.You are welcome to submit your application! Selection and interviews are conducted continuously. Please note that we don 't accept applications via e-mail and that this recruitment process will be dormant during mid July until mid August.About the companyAFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.We are 16,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.Making FutureVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-06-30MånadslönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15AFRY AB5839777